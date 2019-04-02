2019 Hot List: Best New Golf Balls

Equipment

We rated golf balls based on our four criteria (Performance, Innovation, Feel and Demand) and conducted player testing at the Marriott Grande Vista Resort in Orlando. Our process includes full swings and a lot of short-game shots. Yours should, too. We evaluated 65 entries at three prices (Over $35, $26-$35 and $25 and Under). We believe the best balls cost more because their designs don’t make any compromises tee to green. Still, the other price points offer choices that might satisfy what your game requires. (Note: Star ratings are relative to the balls within the same category.)

