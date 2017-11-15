Holiday Gifts For Golfers

(From left to right)

Ardbeg An Oa Whisky Aged in Pedro Ximénez, virgin oak and ex-bourbon casks for a smokey, yet sweet, experience.

ardbeg.com / $60

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength A higher-proof wheated bourbon (110 to 115) with a smooth, rich flavor.

reservebar.com /$50

Disaronno wears Missoni The Italian liqueur and fashion brand team up for this limited-edition bottle.

disaronno.com /$28

Grey Goose Vodka Wrap this bottle alone or in one of the company’s gift sets.

reservebar.com / $40

Moët Impérial Golden Sparkle Ring in the new year with this brut champagne dressed for the holidays.

reservebar.com / $40

Patrón Silver One-Liter Limited Edition Bottle Small-batch tequila in an Art Deco designed bottle.

patrontequila.com / $60