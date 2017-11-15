Must Reads
Style | Gift Guide

Holiday Gifts For Golfers

Your favorite golfer will love one (or more) of these items from our annual Wish List.

By
1

Aguila Golf Virtual Reality Golf Trainer

Aguila Golf Virtual Reality Golf Trainer
Great for the offseason, this virtual-reality mental-game trainer uses your phone for an immersive on-course experience. The program includes visualization training, lessons and everything needed to get that wintertime golf fix.
aguilagolf.com / $349
2

Alexandra Jules Diamond Golf Necklace

Alexandra Jules Diamond Golf Necklace
Subtle and beautiful, this golf necklace will show off her passion for the sport without going overboard.
alexandrajules.com / $1,195
3

Areaware Plywood Playing Cards

Areaware Plywood Playing Cards
Play card games or build something with the unique cards' interlocking slots.
areaware.com / $28
4

Art of Shaving Kingsman: The Golden Circle Bourbon Shave Collection

These bourbon-amber grooming products were inspired by the “Kingsman” sequel. 
theartofshaving.com / $32-$55
5

Atelier Ace X Mophie Powerstation Mini

Juice up any USB device with this Mophie external battery styled by Ace Hotel.
shop.acehotel.com / $40
6

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Superior sound and 40 hours of battery in “turf green.”
apple.com / $300
7

Beltology Volt Belt

Thoughtfully designed interwoven rayon gives this belt greater stretch. 
beltology.com / $75
8

BKR Spiked Cash Water Bottle

Stay hydrated and look tough doing it.
mybkr.com / $40
9

Bputters Golf Tools

These handmade, stainless-steel divot tools with burl wood or resin inserts are durable and much more interesting than the tee you’ve been using.
bputters.com / $40
10

ByAndrewCoslow Brass on Brass Coasters

Because your drink needs a proper resting place.
byandrewcoslow.com / $65 (set of three)
11

Canada Goose Sandpoint Jacket

Great for high winds or light showers. It’s lightweight, comfortable and perfectly packable.
Canadagoose.com / $350
12

Club Glove Microfiber Towel

These absorbent towels are popular with PGA Tour players. 
clubglove.com / $20
13

Commodity Wool

A warm-and-spicy scent that slides easily into a gym bag.
us.commodity.co.uk / $26 (10 mL)
14

Common Projects Achilles Leather Sneaker

This minimalist luxury sneaker has gold-debossed detailing. 
commonprojects.com / $415
15

Cru Golf Champion Stripe Pure White with Red/Navy Headcover

These handmade, leather headcovers are treated to prevent colors from fading. 
crugolf.com / $72-$79
16

Czech & Speake Zebrano Shaving Set

The razor and brush’s Zebrano wood is remarkably durable.
czechandspeakefragrance.com / $550
17

Danny P. Scorecard Holder

This beautiful leather holder comes with training and coaching scorecards.
dannypstyle.com / $89
18

David Yurman Hex Cuff Bracelet

Add a pop of color to your look with this everyday accessory.
davidyurman.com / $375
19

EastWest Bottlers Moonshine Reserve Cologne

A woodsy fragrance with hints of spice in a hand-stitched leather carrier.
eastwestbottlers.com / $148
20

Fulton & Roark Solid Cologne

Post-round touch-ups are easier with this aromatic wax-based fragrance, sans spilling concerns.
fultonandroark.com / $42-$60
21

G/Fore x TrendyGolf Exclusive Chasing Birdies Cap

Exude confidence, even when your scorecard doesn’t back it up.
trendygolfusa.com / $50
22

Graber Olives Size (No. 16) 

Enjoy the olives served at Augusta National, no invitation necessary.
graberolives.com / $51 for four tins
23

Hardgraft 1st Edition Travel Bag

Wool and Italian leather complement each other in this refined holdall.
hardgraft.com / $1,158
24

J.Lindeberg Athletic Tech Sweatpants

A thick double-jersey material and a pre-bent knee combine for the ultimate in comfort.
jlindebergusa.com / $150
25

Jones Birdie Hat

Go for birdies in this adjustable hat with a stitched shuttlecock design. 
jonesgolfbags.com / $30
26

Jones Ranger Shag Bag and Cooler

A shag bag that doubles as an insulated cooler? Now that’s smart. 
jonesgolfbags.com / $45
27

Garmin Approach S60

Drag-and-drop pin placement capabilities for greater accuracy and it is compatible with the company’s interchangeable QuickFit bands so it can be dressed up or down.
garmin.com / $400
28

Kiehl’s Skin Products

Age Defender Cleanser A cleanser and exfoliator for post-round replenishing.
kiehls.com / $28

Ultra Facial Cream with SPF 30 Integrate sun protection into your daily routine without the greasy texture.
kiehls.com / $27

29

LG V30

Professional-looking video capabilities on a wraparound display.
lg.com / $750-$800 (set by carriers)
30

Louisville T. Stewart Hickory Irons

A playable throwback set featuring hickory shafts.
louisvillegolf.com / $1,050 a set
31

Mad et Len Terre Noire Lava Rock Potpourri

This isn’t your ordinary potpourri. Scent-infused lava rocks in a beautiful iron tin that will cover up any unwanted odors.
candledelirium.com / $145
32

MAKO Coasters

These cork coasters are dipped in fun, vibrant colors.
makobarware.com / $6 (set of four)
33

Marshall Kilburn Bluetooth Speaker

The iconic look and quality of a Marshall speaker, but portable.
marshallheadphones.com / $299
34

Maui Jim Koko Head Sunglasses

Protection and performance in the classic wayfarer shape.
mauijim.com / $229
35

Michael Kors Wool 3-In-1 Jacket

The company joined forces with the experts in ready-to-wear luxury clothing, Loro Piana, for this sleek and weather-ready jacket. Wear it as a vest, shell or combined for extra warmth.
michaelkors.com / $698
36

Montblanc Summit

The brand’s first smartwatch proves that connectivity doesn’t have to look techy.
montblanc.com / $890
37

Mr. Lentz Men’s Toiletry Bag

Thick full-grain leather and brass rivets mean this bag will last a lifetime.
mrlentz.com / $88
38

The Original Coin Guitar Pick

Coins repurposed as guitar picks make one-of-a-kind ball markers.
coinguitarpicks.com / starting at $20
39

Persol 100th Anniversary Solid Gold Limited-Edition Sunglasses

These timeless aviators are versatile and feature 18-karat gold trim.
sunglasshut.com / $2,770
40

Petschke Pick Boubon Barrel Toothpicks

No-frills, handmade toothpicks from American White Oak bourbon barrels.
petschkepick.com /$20 for 20 toothpicks in shot glass container
41

PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer

Use the micro target to fine tune putts, or use it without for pace training.
amazon.com / $30
42

QOD Electric Golf Caddy

The most compact folding electric pushcart with a battery that’ll last for 36 holes.
qodgolfusa.com / $1,199
43

Rag & Bone Shawl Neck Cardigan

Warm up after a cold day on the course in this cozy waffle sweater with an extra-wide collar.
rag-bone.com / $325
44

RBT Cocktail Shaker

An integrated strainer and a removable reamer make drink-making a breeze.
crateandbarrel.com / $50
45

Rose & Fire Checkered USA Headcover

This durable cover will protect your flat stick from everything, except maybe three-putts.
roseandfire.com / $59
46

S’well Traveler

Beverages stay cold for 24 hours, hot for 12. Triple-wall insulation prevents condensation.
swellbottle.com / $30-$40
47

SCI-Core Practice Balls

The “real feel” practice ball that’s safe for your living room.
amazon.com / $25 a dozen
48

Seamus Buffalo Check Headcovers

Stylish designs that won’t be hard to find at a crowded bag drop.
seamusgolf.com / $55-$65
49

senz° Automatic Umbrella

These umbrellas just make sense. The thoughtfully designed shape won’t flip upside-down in a gust of wind, and the available patterns will brighten up the gloomiest rainy days. senz.com / $70
50

Shinola Brass Gifts

The surface of the Brass Sphere Matchstick Holderwill mark with each strike, adding character over time. The Brass Collet Corkscrew is Shinola’s simple yet multifunctional bar tool.
shinola.com / $150 (Holder); $75 (Corkscrew)
51

Smythson Panama Travel Pouch

The British luxury leather-goods company’s Navy Camo Collection is sure to impress.
smythson.com / $650
52

Society6 Towel by Jen Merli

Original artist-designed towels with a microfiber front and terry-cotton back.
society6.com / $13
53

Soma Glass Water Bottle

Shatter-resistant and leak-proof, these bottles are great for the course.
drinksoma.com / $30
54

Sound Caddy Bluetooth Speaker and Powerbank

You can play tunes and charge your phone from inside the bag.
soundcaddygolf.com / $129
55

Spirits to get you in the holiday spirit

(From left to right)

Ardbeg An Oa Whisky Aged in Pedro Ximénez, virgin oak and ex-bourbon casks for a smokey, yet sweet, experience.
ardbeg.com / $60

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength  A higher-proof wheated bourbon (110 to 115) with a smooth, rich flavor.
reservebar.com /$50

Disaronno wears Missoni The Italian liqueur and fashion brand team up for this limited-edition bottle.
disaronno.com /$28

Grey Goose Vodka Wrap this bottle alone or in one of the company’s gift sets. 
reservebar.com / $40

Moët Impérial Golden Sparkle Ring in the new year with this brut champagne dressed for the holidays.
reservebar.com / $40

Patrón Silver One-Liter Limited Edition Bottle Small-batch tequila in an Art Deco designed bottle.
patrontequila.com / $60

56

Stance Degree 17 Socks

Extra support and quick-dry fabric make these ideal for golf.
stance.com /$16
57

Stitch SL1 Golf Bag

A tough but stylish single-strap bag at just under four pounds.
stitchgolf.com / $328
58

Sun Mountain Speed Cart GT

Folds up easily and can hold your smartphone, valuables and drink. Plus, it rolls true.
sunmountain.com / $210
59

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Blue Marker

A luxurious take on the most utilitarian of objects.
tiffany.com / $750
60

Tom Dixon Tank Whiskey Set

Hand-painted, mouth-blown and a luxe addition to any bar.
tomdixon.net / $150
61

Umbra Shift Trophy Jigger

Measure each drink in style using this brass-plated bar jigger.
umbrashift.com /$20
62

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker

It’s portable, waterproof and can withstand a drop of five feet.
ultimateears.com / $100
63

Vaultskin Chelsea Wallet

It holds up to 10 cards, but is still extra slim and it has an electromagnetic shield to protect credit cards from RFID theft.
vaultskin.com / $60
64

XDDesign Bobby Backpack

The designers of this backpack really thought of everything. It has a USB charger, is water resistant, can open 180 degrees to lay completely flat and is designed to relieve the shoulders of its weight.
xd-design.com / $95
Trending Now
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection