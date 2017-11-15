Holiday Gifts For Golfers

(From left to right)
Ardbeg An Oa Whisky Aged in Pedro Ximénez, virgin oak and ex-bourbon casks for a smokey, yet sweet, experience.
ardbeg.com / $60
Maker’s Mark Cask Strength A higher-proof wheated bourbon (110 to 115) with a smooth, rich flavor.
reservebar.com /$50
Disaronno wears Missoni The Italian liqueur and fashion brand team up for this limited-edition bottle.
disaronno.com /$28
Grey Goose Vodka Wrap this bottle alone or in one of the company’s gift sets.
reservebar.com / $40
Moët Impérial Golden Sparkle Ring in the new year with this brut champagne dressed for the holidays.
reservebar.com / $40
Patrón Silver One-Liter Limited Edition Bottle Small-batch tequila in an Art Deco designed bottle.
patrontequila.com / $60