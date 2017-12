During the month, we've unveiled daily the honorees for Golf World's Newsmakers of the Year for 2017, culminating in Justin Thomas being our selection as the top Newsmaker of the season. Below is a complete list of our 10 Newsmakers, along with links to the accompany longform stories about our honorees.

READ MORE

READ MORE

READ MORE

READ MORE

READ MORE

READ MORE

READ MORE

READ MORE

READ MORE

READ MORE

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS