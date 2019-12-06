Best New Golf Stuff: The coolest products that we’re talking about right now

There's no shortage of cool, new golf products being released on a weekly basis. Whether it's modern, fashion-forward apparel; stylish but ultra-comfortable shoes, useful accessories; sleek tech or some other sort of on-course gear, we have eyes on it all. We're combing through the best of all of it—to pinpoint the best new golf stuff we're talking about in our office. We figure you'll be interested, too. So to help you stay on top of all the latest golf styles, we're rounding up the most recent product drops and collections you need to know about. All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Adidas Collection 0

Adidas dropped a performance-ready apparel line this week with heavy street-culture design elements. The brand describes the pieces as having "modified golf silhouettes" with a "lifestyle look and feel." The limited collection features a crew sweatshirt ($90), jacket ($100), Jacquard polo ($80), stripe polo ($75), Dobby ($75) and woven ($80) shorts and Dobby pants ($90).

Shop the collection at adidas.com

Nike Tour Reserve Pack

Nike released three Air Max 1 designs previously available only to tour players—you might have seen some of these patterns worn during the 2019 major season. The snake-print Nike Air Max 1 G NRG ($140 ) is from the Masters, No Denim Allowed Air Max 1 G NRG ($140 ) from the U.S. Open and the Safari Bred Air Max 1 from the PGA Championship.

Snake Pack Air Max 1 G NRG | BUY NOW: $140

No Denim Allowed Air Max 1 G NRG | BUY NOW: $140

Safari Bred Air Max 1 G NRG | BUY NOW: $140

Tillinger The Maverick Quarter Zip

This fashion-forward golf shirt brand has released its first layering piece with The Maverick Quarter Zip ($88 ). The mostly-solid top is infused with personality with fun patterns lining the zipper. Available in a blue with a houndstooth pattern and black with monochromatic design.

Tillinger The Maverick Quarter Zip | BUY NOW: $88

Cuater by TravisMathew

Part of the TravisMathew brand, Cuater is a new premium performance collection with a focus on footwear. The line launched in November with two golf shoe styles and one off-course casual shoe.

Available at travismathew.com/cuater

The Legend Golf Shoe | BUY NOW: $250

The Legend golf shoe ($250 ) is designed with a traditional look, waterproof construction and a molded insole that adds a ton of comfort.

The Moneymaker Golf Shoe | BUY NOW: $160

The Moneymaker ($160 ) is a hybrid, athletic golf shoe that's lightweight, waterproof and stain-resistant.

The Daily Sneaker | BUY NOW: $110

The Daily ($110 ) is the brand's off-course offering. It's a shoe that will go with everything in your closet and is extremely versatile. An Ortholite insole adds comfort and rubber outsole provides a ton of traction.

Shop the entire Cuater collection at travismathew.com/cuater

Golf Digest SELECT: Winter Drop

The winter collection from Golf Digest SELECT is ultra-giftable for any golfer on your list—and you'll likely want to pick up something to treat yourself, too. The Imperial hats ($35 ) were inspired by the histories of both Golf Digest and Imperial, combining design elements from the 1960s and '70s with modern performance elements that ensure they're golf-ready. For female golfers who never have enough pockets, the Foray Golf belt bag ($90 ) is the perfect on- and off-course accessory to add style and utility to any outfit. The Dormie Workshop headcovers ($96 ) feature the popular "Don't Ask What I Shot" icon from a 1950's feature in Golf Digest. Designers at Lie + Loft developed two gallery-worthy prints from the archives of Golf Digest and Golf World. The first, a technicolor Sam Snead putting cover ($55 ) and the second, an exclusive Wake Forest roster photo from when Arnold Palmer was on the coaching staff ($55 ). Shop the newest product line from Golf Digest SELECT at select.golfdigest.com.

Imperial Hats

The Golf Digest Original Rope Cap (left) | BUY NOW: $35

The Golf Digest Square One Cap (middle) | BUY NOW: $35

The Golf Digest Mesh Back Rope Cap (right) | BUY NOW: $35

Shop the entire collection at select.golfdigest.com

Foray Golf Women's 'Stripe Show' Belt Bag

Women's 'Stripe Show' Belt Bag | BUY NOW: $90

Dormie Workshop "Don't Ask" Headcover

"Don't Ask" Headcover | BUY NOW: $96

Lie + Loft Prints

Sam Snead Golf World Cover Print (left) | BUY NOW: $55

Coach Palmer Print (right) | BUY NOW: $55

Shop the entire collection at select.golfdigest.com

