Patriotic golf gear that will look good beyond July 4

Celebrate the Fourth of July this year in style with these fun pieces that will look good on and off the golf course. From subtle red, white and blue nods to can't-miss patriotic patterns, you can still look stylish and refined while sporting the ol' stars and stripes.

Stop and smell the roses

This look is refined and sophisticated at first glance, but packed with personality upon closer inspection. The light blue Bonobos golf shirt is covered with roses, inspired by the company's newest ambassador, Justin Rose. Paired with a bright red pair of Criquet shorts, the pattern on the shirt really pops. Adding even more fun details are embossed skull-covered golf shoes from G/FORE and a vintage rope cap from Imperial. This is a look that'll transition easily from the course to post-round barbecues or graduation parties. Shop the look now:

Hat: U.S. Open Performance Rope Cap | BUY NOW: $40

Shirt: Bonobos M-Flex Golf Polo | BUY NOW: $68

Shorts: Criquet Stretch Twill Shorts | BUY NOW: $85

Belt: Beltology | BUY NOW: $95

Glove: G/FORE Essential Glove | BUY NOW: $35

Shoes: G/FORE Embossed Skull & T's Gallivanter | BUY NOW: $225

Grand 'ol flag sweater

This flag sweater is stylish, performance-ready and peak Fourth of July. The sweater is from the Polo Golf X Justin Thomas Collaboration that launched just before the U.S. Open. It's best to let this flag fly without distraction, so pair it with a simple white short. To add a bit more color, opt for a navy saddle golf shoe like the G/FORE Saddle Gallivanter and a glove with subtle details like this Palm Golf Co. Stars and Stripes glove. Shop the look now:

Sweater: Justin Thomas Flag Sweater | BUY NOW: $198

Shorts: Puma Jackpot Golf Shorts | BUY NOW: $65

Shoes: G/FORE Saddle Gallivanter | BUY NOW: $225

Glove: Palm Golf Co. Stars and Stripes Glove | BUY NOW: $26

Head-to-toe stars and stripes

This Oakley Striped Polo made in collaboration with Malbon Golf is retro, classic and July 4 ready. Typically you'll want to pair a bright top like this with quiet accessories, but the micro-print trend allows you to have the best of both worlds with tiny prints that almost look like solid pieces. The Imperial star-covered cap gives an extra-patriotic touch and the Asher Cypress Glove, inspired by Pebble Beach, brings major-championship vibes to any round.

Shirt: Oakley Striped Polo | BUY NOW: $70

Shorts: J.Lindeberg Eloy Reg Micro Stretch Shorts | BUY NOW: $110

Belt: Beltology | BUY NOW: $95

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL Golf Shoe | BUY NOW: $160

Hat: Imperial The Star Performance Cap | BUY NOW: $35

Glove: Asher Cypress Glove | BUY NOW: $24

Red, white and jogger blues

A casual-cool golf look like this is simple to replicate and super comfortable. These Lululemon ABC Joggers look like golf pants, but feel like sweats. The tight ankle closure is great with a street-style golf shoe, and an untucked polo enhances the stylish-yet-relaxed ensemble. Throw a fun bomber jacket over the outfit for when the temperatures drop during cool twilight rounds and you're ready to hit the town after a few holes.

Hat: Adidas USA Golf Mully Hat | BUY NOW: $25

Shirt: Lacoste Made in France Piqué Polo | BUY NOW: $165

Jacket: Malbon X Hotel 1171 Satin Buckets Bomber Jacket | BUY NOW: $295

Pants: Lululemon ABC Jogger | BUY NOW: $128

Shoes: G/FORE Patriot Disruptor | BUY NOW: $225

Patriotic pieces to keep beyond the fourth

A red, white and blue color palette is on-trend all year long. A navy pair of shades or a red golf bag like these will look great for that holiday scramble, but can stay in your style rotation through the fall.

Clockwise from top left

Shirt: Southern Tide Festive Jack Performance Pique Polo Shirt | BUY NOW: $85

Golf Bag: Stitch USA SL1 GOLF BAG | BUY NOW: $328

Sweater: Greyson Free and Brave Patch Gotham Hoodie | BUY NOW: $150

Sunglasses: Electric Knoxville Pro | BUY NOW: $140

Shirt: William Murray Golf Murray Classic Button Down | BUY NOW: $90

Golf Shoes: Nike Air Max 1 G Golf Shoe | BUY NOW: $120

Pouch: Seamus 2019 U.S. Open Stars Drawstring Pouch | BUY NOW: $75

Proud and loud

July 4 golf rounds are meant to be fun, so why not get a little crazy with your patriotic uniform? Don't be afraid to try out bold colors, like these electric blue Oakley sunglasses or an in-your-face pattern from the king of prints Loudmouth. Stick with the just one bold piece, though, and keep the rest of the outfit tamer, to keep your patriotic golf outfit looking like the aftermath of an errant firework.

Clockwise from top left

Shirt: Loudmouth Fancy Star Studded Shirt | BUY NOW: $80

Sunglasses: Oakley Frogskins Mix | BUY NOW: $173

Shirt: Mizzen+Main Bishop Shirt | BUY NOW: $125

Shorts: Adidas USA Golf Ultimate365 Shorts | BUY NOW: $80

Sandals: Peter Millar x Hari Mari Flip Flops | BUY NOW: $125

Quarter Zip: Puma Golf Volition Jetstream Golf Quarter Zip | BUY NOW: $90

For more bold looks to try out this summer, check out the best golf camo gear designed for every type of golfer here.