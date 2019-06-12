U.S. Open 2019: 11 of our favorite U.S. Open-themed products to help you celebrate Pebble Beach

U.S. Open week is a staple on every serious golfer's schedule. It serves as an unofficial marker of peak golf season and a timely celebration of Father's Day, such a special day for golfers. While you might not be headed to Pebble Beach to cheer on your favorite tour pro , you can still get into the spirit of things with these fun U.S. Open-themed items.

Puma Patriot Pack

Puma released the limited-edition Patriot Pack that relies heavily on a navy and white star design. The stars are found under the bill of the P 110 Snapback Cap. The primarily white cap features a navy brim and American flag-inspired "P" logo. The IGNITE NXT shoes use more stars in the blue outer while a white midsole and pops of red hit the USA color spectrum. Both styles are patriotic, without going overboard—great for Fourth of July rounds, but classic enough to be worn post-holiday as well.

The Patriot Pack also includes a COBRA x CRU headcover and COBRA x VESSEL Standbag that will be available in extremely limited quantities. The headcover features Rickie Fowler's signature, a flag-like stripe detailing and a unique Cobra X Cru logo on the blue and white leather cover. The golf bag is covered with fun hidden details, like the "we the people" stitching at the bottom, a star patterned lining and extra-patriotic zipper pulls. Expect to see similar versions of these items with the pros at the U.S. Open.

Asher Golf Glove

This cool golf glove gives a nod to the iconic Cypress Tree in a fun pattern across the blue and white leather. The contrasting blue thumb brightens up the glove and is a great style to try if you've been toying with the idea of colorful golf gloves. A partially blue glove, like this, is a low style risk that will look great with just about any outfit.

Adidas Tour360 CT Parley Shoes

To celebrate the waterfront location of this year's U.S. Open, Adidas designed a pair of golf shoes with the help of a ocean protection and preservation group called Parley for the Oceans. The thread for the upper of this shoe is made from plastic waste that was gathered from beaches and coastal communities. Expect to see Dustin Johnson in these bright golf shoes at Pebble Beach this week.

Seamus Golf U.S. Open Collection

As usual, Seamus' most recent collection is unique, stylish and the attention to detail is noticeable. The limited-edition U.S. Open Collection includes headcovers, on-course tools and off-course accessories. Each features the U.S. Open Pebble Beach logo and plenty of patriotic patterns. The club covers have thick color-blocked stripes of red, white, and blue with a star embroidery on top. Each is made to order with 100 percent wool that was milled in the Pacific Northwest. The navy dopp kit and shoe bag each have a U.S. Open logo embossed on a leather patch on the inside of the bag for a luxe look and feel.

Golf Digest SELECT Trevino Print

This Golf Digest cover hit newsstands in October 1971, just a few months after Lee Trevino's second U.S. Open win. The print features the then-31-year-old's swing, something we could all learn a thing or two from, even today.

Nike AeroBill Classic99 Golf Hat

The designers at Nike were inspired by California wildflowers when making this hat for the U.S. Open. The floral print also includes a clamshell design and a stone wash look to enhance the beachy feel of the cap.

G/FORE Golf Shoes

This limited-edition version of the MG4.1 golf shoe is ultra-stylish with a nod to the stars and stripes. Bubba Watson is set to wear this shoe during the first round of the U.S. Open. The one-piece knit upper and lattice midsole make for a lightweight wear that'll keep you comfortable beyond Fourth of July.

BreakingT Return to Glory Collection

With all eyes on Tiger Woods at Pebble, support him from afar with these BreakingT items. The heather red tee is exactly the right shade to wear on Tiger Sundays, but if red isn't your color, the "Return to glory" mug will do the trick.

Golf Digest SELECT Hat

If you're feeling inspired watching your favorite pros but your swing just isn't up to par, try the Golf Digest SELECT "The Instructor" Performance Cap on for size. Created in collaboration with Imperial, this golf-ready cap has Pebble colors and major-level tips.

Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Knit

Justin Thomas teamed up with designers at Ralph Lauren to develop a collection of ultra-patriotic pieces he'll debut at Pebble Beach. This camo-star print is sure to be a fan favorite and can be found on a quarter-zip and a pair of pants. The blue camouflage-inspired pattern is brightened up by red, white and blue stars across the design. Pair the top with a navy pair of shorts or pants for a fun, yet manageable look.

Birds of Condor Cali Partee Cap

Channel California vibes from any coast with this Birds of Condor cap. The patch designed was inspired by L.A. traffic and the wording remixes 2Pac's "California Love" lyrics.

