These Golf Digest cover prints give a stylish glimpse into the history of the game

The archives of Golf Digest read like a time capsule of sport, culture and journalism in golf. Thumbing through the pages you'll see young stars rise to greatness and game improvement tips that still hold true today. The covers serve as retro windows into golf history. Golf Digest SELECT teamed up with Lie + Loft to create a collection of eye-catching prints that will add a little history and personality to any home decor.

Lie + Loft is a company with the mission to connect golf and home. The brand creates unique wall decor and home accessories that are golf-themed, but still stylish enough to incorporate in any room in the house. They choose a selection of Golf Digest covers from the archive that would capture the essence of golf and look great hanging on a wall. Each 11X14 print is made in the U.S. with 100 percent cotton rag. Cotton paper absorbs ink and color better for a superior display. It's also a strong, durable material that will maintain a high quality for years to come.

Lee Trevino Golf Digest Cover Print

Featuring the swing sequence of a young Lee Trevino in red bell-bottom pants, this ultra throwback cover is about as 1970's as you can get. Hitting newsstands in October 1971 and priced at just 75 cents, this issue reviews the then 31-year-old's swing over six colorful pages. His old-school pants are complemented by an ultra '70s five-button golf shirt with a wide collar and vibrant white monk-strap golf shoes—with metal cleats of course. This cover encapsulates the groovy style of the era, with swing tips that still hold true today.

Seve Ballesteros Golf Digest Cover Print

From just a few years later, this 1977 cover subject is called "Europe's brightest new star," introducing a 19-year-old Seve Ballesteros just before his first trip to the Masters. The accompanying story starts out with a lesson on how to pronounce the young star's name. "Think of it as castanets clicking," Dave Anderson writes. Ballesteros finished T33 that year at Augusta and went on to win it just three years later. This cover shows the teen sensation in all his '70s glory—gingham pants, a deep v-neck golf shirt and voluminous, flowing hair that looks like something right out of a shampoo commercial.

Arnold Palmer Golf Digest Cover Print

Arnold Palmer's colorful May 1960's cover was paired with a feature titled "Arnold Palmer's Muscles Mean Money." "His rugged sinews also make him one of the strongest last-round threats around," the story reads. This issue would have hit newsstands just after his second Masters win and shortly before his U.S. Open victory. Palmer is quoted in the piece saying "I play the championship courses like Augusta National and the U.S. Open sites best."

Ben Hogan Golf Digest Cover Print

Ben Hogan was the cover star for this issue that hit newsstands in October 1957. The cover lines include an instruction piece called "Finishing the Swing" and a feature naming Art Wall as a "rugged foe in any event." Inside the issue, Hogan's swing is analyzed. "Without a doubt Ben Hogan has a more pronounced forward left hip slide and drive than any other golfer ever seen in his country," the article said. The issue also features a page called "fairway fashions" that features golf shirts with tails about four inches longer than the front to ensure it stays tucked in during the golf swing and a "dapper Dan" cardigan modeled by British Ryder Cupper Harry Weetman. This issue of Golf Digest is an image of the late 50s culture of refinement.

Jack Nicklaus Golf Digest Cover Print

This February 1968 cover names Jack Nicklaus the Golfer of the Year. Golf Digest presented Nicklaus with the Byron Nelson Award that is given annually to the male professional who won the most tournaments on the men's pro tour. He earned this title for the third time in 1968 after winning five tournaments that year.

Cypress Point Golf Digest Cover Print

The September 1965 cover of Golf Digest illustrates the still infamous No. 16 at Cypress. Inside the issue, Billy Casper revealed his strategy for playing the par 3—a medium iron and a downhill wedge. A few pages later in the story "My Life with Snead," an excerpt from Fred Corcoran's book calls young Snead a "rawbone youngster, fresh out of the foothills of West Virginia" and pokes fun that Snead wore his iconic straw hat even while he got his haircut. The Fairways Fashions section name "smart-looking wools" and "the vested look" as the hot new on-course trends for fall.

