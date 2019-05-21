Golf Digest SELECT launches second collection, available now

Golf Digest SELECT is back with a brand new collection, just in time for summer. With the help of some of the coolest brands in golf, the line is full of must-have golf products, each featuring a unique Golf Digest touch. From throwback headcovers to fashion-forward apparel, these one-of-a-kind items are sure to make a statement on the first tee. Here's a review of the second Golf Digest SELECT collection, available now.

"Don't Ask" Golf Glove by Asher Golf

“There ought to be a law against asking a person what he shot." Dwight Eisenhower said it in the 1950s after a round at Augusta National and the message still rings true today. This glove pays tribute to the Golf Digest campaign that came in response to the quote that led to Ike wearing a "Don't Ask" lapel pin on the cover of the July 1952 issue. Made with tour-grade quality materials, this premium Asher Golf glove will keep you looking stylish, regardless of what you shot.

Throwback Rope Headcovers by Dormie Workshop

The rope connector style on these headcovers is something that could have come right out of the pages of a vintage Golf Digest issue—as did the the logo featured on each. These covers bring a cool vintage vibe to any bag, while the premium leather constructions adds a luxurious feel. A contrasting black and white microcheck fabric on the inside brings even more personality—and it's moisture-wicking to keep your sticks dry and safe. Available as a set with rope connector or as individual headcovers. Note: Individual covers do not include rope connector.

Malbon x Golf Digest: SELECT Buckets T-Shirt

With a vintage Golf Digest logo across the back and the iconic Malbon Buckets logo on the front, this shirt is a must-have this summer. The bright pink color is fresh and fun, sure to turn a few heads. Made in extremely limited quantities, this shirt is expected to sell out fast.

The Instructor Performance Cap by Imperial

Some wear their emotions on their sleeve on the golf course, but it's much more useful to wear your instruction. This printed cap is covered with timeless tips to give you mid-round motivation or help with post-round review. The performance polyester fabric is lightweight, moisture-wicking and ultra-breathable to keep up with you on and off the course.

Flagstick Golf Pouch by Crab and Cleek

These valuable pouches are made from the same material as golf flags are, making them weather-ready and golf-appropriate. With the number 18 on one side and a throwback Golf Digest logo on the other, it'll stylishly hold your wallet, keys, phone or whatever else you need to keep safe. Clip it to your golf bag with the included carabiner or carry it by the durable rope attached.

"Don't Ask" Flask by Seamus Golf

You're guaranteed to have at least six great shots with this 6oz Seamus Golf flask. No need to reveal your secret weapon, or your score, the buffalo check and white leather cover is stylish and discreet. The “Don’t Ask What I Shot” design is inspired by lapel buttons Golf Digest made for Dwight Eisenhower in the early 1950s after he remarked the now infamous quote after a round at Augusta National: “There ought to be a law against asking a person what he shot”

Good, Good? Needlepoint Putter Headcover by Needle Golf

This fun putter cover has you covered on the greens. Exude style and confidence on every putt with this hand-stitched needlepoint putter cover by Needle Golf. Available in blade or mallet style.

PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer

Bring some Golf Digest style to your putting practice—and bring your putting practice anywhere with this ultra-portable training aid. Practice putting up this ramp for real time feedback, each successful putt is returned the same distance it would have gone past the hole if it had missed. Perfect putts will hold in the micro-target at the center of the ramp.

The Golf Digest Rope Hat by Imperial

These on-trend rope hats combine throwback style and modern performance elements for the best of both worlds. The vintage Golf Digest logo and corded design look old school, but the breathable performance fabric, lightweight construction and moisture-wicking technology bring this throwback cap into the modern era.

Malbon x Golf Digest: SELECT Buckets Anorak Jacket

Traditional camouflage patterns may have been designed to help you hide, but this Malbon jacket is a can't-miss. The unlined anorak jacket is ultra lightweight and easy to pack into your golf bag. Featuring an old school Golf Digest logo and the new school Malbon Buckets logo, this fashion-forward piece will keep you protected from the elements in the most stylish way.

The Original Golf Digest Performance Hat by Imperial

The classics never go out of style. This hat is inspired by the first Golf Digest logo and is designed by a headwear company that has been around since 1916, Imperial. Available in three different color combinations, this cap builds on decades of classic golf style, with the addition of modern golf-ready technology.

