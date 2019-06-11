Just ahead of the U.S. Open, Nike released a collection of footwear honoring the host course, Pebble Beach, and picking fun at the traditionally anti-jeans dress codes of the game of golf. The "No Denim Allowed" pack features six styles of golf shoes decked out in California wildflowers, nods to Pebble Beach's coastal surroudings and, you guessed it, denim.

Four of the styles went on sale on June 10 with three—Air Max 1, Nike Tour Premiere, Air Zoom Victory Tour—selling out in the first 24 hours. Currently the Nike Roshe G Tour is the only shoe available, Come June 14, Nike will also start selling the Jordan XI, and another release of the entire collection will be available at Dick's Sporting Goods on June 13.

Nike Roshe G Tour NRG

The Roshe G Tour NRG is the most denim-covered of the collection with a full denim outer. The outsole and insole feature a bright floral design with "No Denim Allowed" inscribed on the heel of the insole. The back of each shoe has an infinity 100 graphic to honor Pebble Beach's 100-year anniversary and a wave design on the toe that was inspired by the coastal location of the venue.

Nike Tour Premiere NRG

The Nike Tour Premiere NRG's waterproof upper combined with the denim overlay make for a extra-stylish look. The floral details brighten up the simple shoe and a larger 100 graphic on the back adds some extra color.

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour NRG

The Nike Air Zoom Victory NRG is the most refined-looking of the bunch, if you can get comfortable with golf shoes inspired by jeans. The majority of the shoe is still made from white leather with bit of denim thrown in. The great thing about this color theme is that it is easy to match to most outfits, and the pops of color will always amp up the excitement. Originally available at nike.com (currently sold out)

Nike Air Max 1 G NRG

The Air Max 1 G NRG had a little more fun with the denim by leaving the edges of the material rough. The jean design lines the midsole and covers the Nike swoosh on the shoe. The traditional Air Max cushions add even more color to the bold offering.

If you missed your chance to buy and can't wait until the June 13 restock at Dick's Sporting Goods, Nike also released a stylish hat using the California wildflower print. The Nike AeroBill Classic99 is set to be a part of Brooks Koepka's apparel scripting , and the print will likely be seen all over the field at Pebble Beach.

Nike AeroBill Classic99 Printed Golf Hat

