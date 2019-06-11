U.S. Open 2019: From Tiger Woods' colorful golf shirts to Brooks Koepka's floral hats, here's what your favorite pros will wear at Pebble (and where to buy each item!)

With the third major of the year falling right between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July—not to mention that it is America's national championship—expect to see plenty of patriotic style at the this week's U.S. Open. Red, white and blue are already the most popular colors in golf apparel when it comes to creating clean and classic looks, but there's a lot of opportunity to mix and match the shades into fun patterns and unique statements. As remixed camo continues to gain popularity on and off the course, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler will both wear different camo-esque patterns inspired by the stars and stripes.

The California coastal venue of Pebble Beach has also inspired apparel companies to dress their pros in summer-ready shades, with pops of turquoise and pink expected to be seen across the field. These colors will be found on Brooks Koepka's hat, Dustin Johnson's golf shoes and even in Tiger Woods' scripting. It's likely to be the most colorful major, apparel-wise, we've ever seen.

Check out the looks here:

Tiger Woods

When if comes to golf shirts, Tiger Woods is not afraid to try new styles and colors—as long as it's not on Sunday. At Pebble Beach, Woods will start the week in violet, move to a fuschia golf shirt and enter the weekend in a turquoise shade. These colors will be seen across the Nike staff players' scripting and were heavily inspired by the beachfront locale. (Oh, yeah, and he's going again with the mockneck on Sunday.)

Thursday

Shirt Nike Men's Tiger Woods AeroReact Golf Polo (in Rush Violet), BUY NOW: $90 | Pants For a similar look try the Nike Flat Front Flex Golf Pants, BUY NOW: $80 | Shoes Nike AirZoom TW71, BUY NOW: $150

Friday

Shirt Nike Men's Tiger Woods AeroReact Golf Polo (in Active Fuchsia), BUY NOW: $90 | Pants For a similar look try the Nike Flat Front Flex Golf Pants, BUY NOW: $80 | Shoes Nike AirZoom TW71, BUY NOW: $150

Saturday

Shirt Nike Men's Tiger Woods AeroReact Golf Polo (in Cabana), BUY NOW: $90 | Pants For a similar look try the Nike Flat Front Flex Golf Pants, BUY NOW: $80 | Shoes Nike AirZoom TW71, BUY NOW: $150

Sunday

Shirt Nike Men's Tiger Woods Red Mock Neck Golf Polo, BUY NOW: $85 | Pants For a similar look try the Nike Flat Front Flex Golf Pants, BUY NOW: $80 | Shoes Nike AirZoom TW71, BUY NOW: $150

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas will debut his new collaborative line with Polo Golf at the U.S. Open. He'll start the week in stripes under a classic navy vest for a simple and sophisticated look. Amping up the excitement during the second round, Thomas will wear the new camo stars print pants. The Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Pant features a blue camo print with red, white and blue stars across it. He'll smartly pair the look with a solid white golf shirt to avoid clashing with the bold pattern. On Saturday, Thomas' flag sweater is sure to turn a few heads. It's a simple navy sweater with a flag across the chest that is patriotic, without going overboard. He'll return in the patriotic star camo print on Sunday with the design on his lightweight quarter-zip knit.

Thursday

Shirt Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Polo, BUY NOW: $95 | Vest Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Vest, BUY NOW: $168 | Pants Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Pant (in French Navy), BUY NOW: $125

Friday

Shirt Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Polo (in White), BUY NOW: $95 | Pants Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Pant (in Star Camo Print), BUY NOW: $125

Saturday

Sweater Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Knit, BUY NOW: $198 | Shirt Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Polo (in Navy), BUY NOW: $95 | Pants Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Pant (in Basic Sand), BUY NOW: $125

Sunday

Quarter-Zip Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Knit (in Star Camo), BUY NOW: $148 |Shirt Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Polo, BUY NOW: $95 | Pants Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Pant (in French Navy), BUY NOW: $125

Dustin Johnson

The 2016 U.S. Open champion will bring some uncharacteristically bold shades to Pebble Beach. DJ's Adidas golf shirt is in a shade called "shock red" to start the week bright and colorful. He'll move to a more traditional blue on Friday, a stylish red heather stripped top on Saturday and back to his classic navy on Sunday. The looks are athletic with a sprinkle of patriotic color palettes that will look great on the 6-foot-4 golfer's build. Johnson will pair the shirts with simple tapered golf pants, a safe move when working with these variety of colors. Keep an eye out for his golf shoes as well. The upper of the new Tour360XT Parley Golf Shoe ($200) is made from of upcycled plastic waste that was intercepted from beaches and coastal communities, the first of its kind. It's also in a fun coastal-inspired blue-green shade that will bring some color and personality to any ensemble.

Thursday

Shirt Adidas climachill Heather Polo (in shock red), BUY NOW: $75 | Pants Ultimate365 3-Stripes Tapered Pants, BUY NOW: $90 | Shoe Tour360XT Parley Golf Shoe, BUY NOW: $200

Friday

Shirt Ultimate365 Climacool Hyper Athletic Polo (in true blue), BUY NOW: $75 | Pants Ultimate365 3-Stripes Tapered Pants, BUY NOW: $90 | Shoe Tour360XT Parley Golf Shoe, BUY NOW: $200

Saturday

Shirt Ultimate365 Heather Stripe Polo (in red and dark marine heather), BUY NOW: $80 | Pants Ultimate365 3-Stripes Tapered Pants, BUY NOW: $90 | Shoe Tour360XT Parley Golf Shoe, BUY NOW: $200

Sunday

Shirt Ultimate365 Climacool Hyper Athletic Polo (in collegiate navy), BUY NOW : $75 | Pants Ultimate365 3-Stripes Tapered Pants, BUY NOW: $90 | Shoe Tour360XT Parley Golf Shoe, BUY NOW: $200

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koekpa's hats have been the talk of the majors. He's showed up in patterns, graphics and altogether head-turning golf caps. He'll maintain his streak of striking hats at Pebble Beach in gray-floral and pastel-floral prints that Nike designers made with California in mind. The design is inspired by Golden State wildflowers with a mix of clamshells to honor the waterfront course and a stone wash to enhance the beachy-look. Kopeka will start the week in quiet shades of navy and white and work toward a fun turquoise color on Saturday before finishing off the week in a bold fuchsia shirt.

Shirt Nike Men's Vapor Solid Golf Polo, BUY NOW: $65 OR Nike Men's Vapor Jacquard Golf Polo, BUY NOW: $65 |Pants: Nike Men's Flat Front Flex Golf Pants, BUY NOW: $80 | Hat Nike Men's Majors AeroBill Classic99 Golf Hat, BUY NOW: $35 | Shoes Nike Men's Tour Premiere Golf Shoes, BUY NOW: $200

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler will wear four distinct, stylish and primarily Americana-themed looks at the U.S. Open. He'll start the week in a white polo with a whimsical red-and-blue pattern that will pair great with his bright blue pants. When working with flashy shades like this, don't be afraid of patterns, just make sure you stay in similar color families to avoid competing looks. He'll debut a quieter ensemble on Friday in a vintage-inspired blue heather golf shirt with a simple thin stripe pattern that runs through the chest and sleeves. Turning up the excitement on Saturday, Fowler's red, white and blue camo golf shirt with white pants look is sure to top the style charts. The heathered camo is a fun remix on the traditional pattern and great for the ultra-patriotic venue. Fowler will return to his traditional orange for the final round in a thin-striped polo paired with white pants.

Pinterest Justin Kosman

Thursday

Shirt Puma Ditsy Polo (in bright white), BUY NOW: $70 | Pants Puma Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants (in Dazzling Blue) BUY NOW: $85 | Shoes Puma IGNITE PROADAPT, BUY NOW: $200 | Hat Puma P 110 Snapback (in Peacoat/Dazzling Blue), BUY NOW: $28

Friday

Shirt Looping Polo (in peacoat heather), BUY NOW: $70 | Pants Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants (in Bright White) BUY NOW: $85 | Shoes IGNITE PROADAPT, BUY NOW: $200 | Hat P Snapback Stars & Stripes, BUY NOW: $28

Saturday

Shirt Raleigh Polo (in Dazzling Blue), BUY NOW: $70 |Pants Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants (in Quarry) BUY NOW: $85 | Shoes IGNITE PROADAPT, BUY NOW: $200 | Hat P 110 Snapback (in Quarry/Peacoat), BUY NOW: $28

Sunday

Shirt Caddie Stripe Polo (in Orange), BUY NOW: $65 | Pants Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants (in Bright White) BUY NOW: $85 | Shoes IGNITE PROADAPT, BUY NOW: $200 | Hat PUMA Utility Patch 110 Cap (in Vibrant Orange), BUY NOW: $32

Rory McIlroy

Coming off a strong win at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy's head is certainly focused on the winner's circle at Pebble Beach. The four-time major champ will be dressed the part in colorful looks inspired by vintage golf styling and beach-y palettes. From a muted purple to the brighter turquoise and pinks, McIlroy's striped Nike Golf Shirts inspired by California wildflowers will brighten up the 30-year-old's apparel scripting in an ultra-stylish way.

Shirt Nike Dri-FIT Player Polo, BUY NOW: $85 | Pants Nike Flex Pant, BUY NOW: $80 | Shoe Nike Victory Tour NRG, BUY NOW: $180 | Hat Nike Heritage86 Hat, BUY NOW: $30 | Vest Nike Dri-FIT Sweater Vest, BUY NOW: $80