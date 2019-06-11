Adidas' new TOUR360 XT golf shoes are made with recycled plastic waste

You know what they say: One man's trash is another man's . . . footwear? The team at adidas Golf has created a limited-edition version of its TOUR360 XT, and the company is calling it the most environmentally-minded shoe they've ever made. The upper of the Tour360 XT Parley is made of thread that is actually plastic waste. The recycled materials used to make the upper were gathered from beaches and coastal communities. Adidas worked with Parley for the Oceans—a group working to preserve and protect the oceans—to facilitate the creation of this shoe.

The TOUR360 XT Parley is available for purchase ($200) now at adidas.com , and you can purchase them at Pebble Beach during the U.S. Open. It will be at select retail stores on Wednesday. And Dustin Johnson will be wearing a pair this week for the U.S. Open.

Creating an eco-friendly shoe is a step in the direction of a bigger goal for adidas. The goal: To use only recycled polyester for its footwear and apparel by 2024.

"Our company is extremely focused on sustainability, and we wanted to incorporate that mission into our sport," said Masun Denison, global footwear director of adidas Golf, in the company's press release. "This is the first golf shoe we've ever made that incorporates upcycled materials and this is just the beginning."

Besides the upper, the shoe is technologically the same as the rest of the TOUR360 XT line. The outsole has eight spikes for all the traction you'll need, and stability is improved with the X-shaped support you can see on the outsole. At the midsole, there's a layer of adidas' Boost Foam to add comfort. The upper is waterproof.

Related: Golf Digest Shoe Guide