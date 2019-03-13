Shoe Guide

Best Golf Shoes 2019

These aren’t your grandfather’s golf shoes, but that’s not to say you can’t find a pair that looks like them. How they perform, however, is thoroughly modern. Improvements in technology mean today’s golf shoes offer vast options. Choices used to come with compromises: Comfort meant giving up performance. Less weight meant less stability. Style worked on casual Fridays, not on tee-time Saturdays. But the new shoes show us a place where consumers get all they want. A shoe can be light and structured, spikeless and full of traction, waterproof and breathable, supportive without looking clunky. Most textile uppers are made to be waterproof, and classic styles use the latest high-tech performance materials. Whether you want a traditional leather upper with a sole full of cleats, a facsimile of your favorite running shoe or any street style in between, you’re covered. When it comes to golf shoes, we’re in a really good place. Even granddad would agree.