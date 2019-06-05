Justin Thomas teams up with Polo Golf on a patriotic collection just in time for the U.S. Open

In collaboration with Polo Ralph Lauren, Justin Thomas has launched a collection with summer Americana themes, classic looks and an ultra-cool patriotic camo pattern. The line includes golf shirts, layering pieces and golf pants—each incorporating the Justin Thomas Logo .

“I am beyond excited about this collaboration,” Thomas said in a press release. “Fashion has always been something I’ve been intrigued about, so to be a part of the design process for this collaboration was really fun."

In addition to his logo, keep an eye out for the Thomas-inspired version of the popular Polo Bear. The bear image was a popular graphic in the early 1990s, typically dressed in dapper RL looks and found adorning hats, shirts, sweaters and everything in between. The Polo Golf Justin Thomas Polo Bear Cap features the bear dressed in Thomas' now-iconic sweater and tie look that he debuted at the 2017 British Open.

The collection is primarily red, white and blue—which was timed appropriately with the launch just before the U.S. Open. Thomas will also be wearing pieces from the line at Pebble Beach. Solid white and navy golf shirts, and a clean navy vest with red details maintain the patriotic palette and ensure sophisticated looks in line with the 26-year-old's refined style. But there is one bolder pattern we're excited to see JT wear. The star camo print uses various shades of blue to remix the traditional camouflage pattern and gets lightened up by the incorporation of red, white and blue stars. The print will be available in a golf pant (below) and quarter-zip knit ($148).

"I love the camo print with the different shades of blue, different sizes of stars and the red, white and blue theme—it's perfect for the U.S. Open," Thomas said. "It's going to look really good and you don't look down at your pants and think you look weird or anything. [The camo pants] are definitely one of my favorite pieces."

The Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Knit flag sweater is another headliner in the collection. The classic navy sweater with an American Flag across the chest is stylish, sophisticated and brings a touch of nostalgia. It's also got Coolmax fibers that are cooling and moisture-wicking for a more comfortable wear during the summer months.

