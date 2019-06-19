The best golf camo gear designed for every type of golfer

The camouflage trend has reached peak popularity in the golf world as brands continue to launch pieces inspired by the historically disguised design. You can't turn on golf coverage or head to a course without seeing a camo shirt or shoe-design. What was once a dark and outdoorsy look has been mainstreamed into bright, graphic and even whimsical golf pieces. Fashion-forward golfers like Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are no strangers to the trend. Fowler wore camo all week at the Masters while Thomas recently launched a collection with Polo Golf around a patriotic camo. Forget everything you thought you knew about this woodsy print, and check out some of these can't-miss camos:

PUMA Men's Volition Signature Golf ¼ Zip

You can match recent major winner Gary Woodland's camo style with this Puma quarter-zip. He wore it during the final round of the U.S. Open. The camo-pattern is subtle, making the top look like a solid color from far away only to reveal the cool camo pattern when you get a closer look. The zip-up is also part of the Puma Volition collection, which benefits military families through the Folds of Honor—so your 1/4 zip goes to a good cause.

Malbon x Golf Digest: SELECT Buckets Anorak Jacket

Designed in collaboration with Malbon Golf, this Golf Digest SELECT camo jacket is both ultra-stylish and useful for summer golf. The traditional camo is spiced up with a vintage Golf Digest logo and the modern Malbon Buckets logo. The lightweight nylon jacket is packable, lightweight and unlined for a comfortable wear through muggy showers and summer sprinkles.

Oakley Men's Sublimated Camo Golf Polo

Non-traditional camo patterns come in all shapes and sizes. This Oakley remixed-camo golf shirt with an ombre color fade is one of the most unique iterations. The solid back balances the bright, printed front and the simple collar gives it a cleaner look. It's also got antimicrobial properties and UV protection that make this on-trend top great for golf.

William Murray Golf Bunker Camo Shorts

You can always count on William Murray Golf apparel to be fun, bright and one-of-a-kind. The Bunker Camo collection is no different. Blending golf course elements into a camouflage pattern, these shorts are the ultimate golf camo collaboration. Pair with a simple golf shirt to let the shorts shine, then brace yourself for the compliments that are bound to roll in.

Dormie Workshop Storm Trooper USA Driver Headcover

Dormie Workshop has a headcover for every mood, holiday, pattern or color you can think up. It's no surprise the artists at Dormie were able to create an ultra-patriotic camo piece. Blending monochromatic camouflage within an American Flag-inspired design, this driver headcover is a frontrunner in the golf-camo race.

Greyson Camowolf Hat

Greyson makes some really unique camo pieces. From sweaters to hybrids to hats, the wolf brand knows how to add style to the traditional pattern. This Camowolf hat will add personality to any ensemble. The subtle grey color palette gives the design a refined look and feel, while the all-over print creates a clean look.

Polo Golf x Justin Thomas Pant

Justin Thomas teamed up with Polo Golf to develop an extra-patriotic line of golf clothes that includes a camo print like no other. The star camo print incorporates red, white and blue stars into a blue camouflage design. The pattern can be found on a pair of golf pants, a quarter-zip and on the collar of a golf shirt. It's certainly eye-catching, so be sure to pair it with simpler pieces to avoid distracting, battling designs.

G/FORE Men's Left Glove Delta Force

If you're not ready to wear camo on your shirt or pants, start small with an accessory. Camo works great as an accent piece to any golf outfit. The G/FORE charcoal camo is simple, sophisticated and an excellent introduction to the camouflage trend.

Asher Golf Camo Flat Brim Hat

Headwear is another easy way to test out a new trend without overcommitting. Asher's camo flat brim features a more traditional camo design on a modernized hat. The snapback has a ton of stretch, a three-layer sweatband and laser-cut perforations for a breathable wear.

Foray Golf Nightcrawler Water Resistant Jacket

Ladies, there is plenty of camo available out there for you, too. This Foray Golf jacket features camo on a white midi-length jacket that is ultra-stylish and water-resistant. Adjustable waist toggles create a flattering and customizable fit, and a reflective trim ensures this camo will never go unnoticed.

Oliver Thomas 24 + 7 Cellphone Crossbody/Belt Bag

Why not combine two trends in one with this camo belt bag from new-to-golf accessory brand Oliver Thomas? This bag has just enough room to hold a phone, some cash and a handful of tees—convenient for either on or off the course. It's also got RFID blocking technology to keep you safe from identity theft and a water-resistant shell to keep your valuables safe from everything else. The removable strap allows it to be worn as a belt bag, a crossbody purse or even a clutch.

