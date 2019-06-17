Gary Woodland's U.S. Open-winning gear: The champ's patriotic looks at Pebble Beach were a win in more ways than one

For Gary Woodland, his U.S. Open apparel was a win before the tournament even started. The newly crowned U.S. Open champion partnered with Puma earlier this year on a multi-year deal to wear pieces from the brand's Volition America Collection. The line supports the Folds of Honor Foundation, helping to fund scholarships for families of fallen and critically injured military men and women.

"I’m proud to support the Folds of Honor and the brave men and women who serve," Woodland said in a press release earlier this year, announcing the partnership. “My grandfather was in the military, and I’ve been part of the Folds of Honor Foundation since 2009, so having the opportunity to wear Puma’s Volition America collection is the perfect fit for me."

The line is full of red, white and blue color themes with unique designs and bold patterns. From flag-inspired stripes to patriotic camo, the Volition collection is stylish, golf-ready and full of purpose.

Performance-wise, the golf shirts and layering pieces are built with the brand's dryCELL technology with superior moisture management, a breathable and lightweight jersey fabrication and a ton of stretch for an ultra-comfortable wear.

Thursday :

During the first round of the U.S. Open, Woodland showcased his boldest look of the week in a navy and red rugby-stripe golf shirt over white pants. The look was ultra-patriotic, yet classic and refined. The white pants balanced the darker shirt and allowed his custom IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather golf shoes to shine.

The footwear team at Puma developed the custom stars-and-stripes-inspired golf shoes for Woodland to wear at Pebble. With navy, star-covered midsole and gradient red and white stripes on the heel, the shoe is patriotic without going overboard.

Pinterest David Cannon

Woodland's Thursday Outfit :

Shirt: Puma Rugby Polo (in peacoat/rhubarb) | BUY NOW: $70

Pants: Puma Jackpot Pants (in bright white) | BUY NOW: $80

Shoes: Custom IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather Golf Shoes

For a similar version, IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather (in white) | BUY NOW: $170

Pinterest Harry How

Related: 11 of our favorite U.S. Open-themed products to help you celebrate Pebble Beach

Friday :

On Friday, Woodland went for a monochromatic black look that showed he meant business. Lower temperatures made layering important and his Volition Signature Golf Quarter-zip was a win. The all-black ensemble was broken up by the vertical lettering of the word "Freedom" down the back of his top. The silver graphic is simple—to the point and ultra-stylish. The top also has a thin camo stripe across the chest that ties back to the Volition purpose of supporting the military.

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Woodland's Friday Outfit :

Quarter-zip: Volition Noonan 1/4 Zip (in black) | BUY NOW: $100

Shirt: Evoknit Ombre Polo (in quarry) | BUY NOW: $75

Pants: Puma Jackpot Pants (in black) | BUY NOW: $80

Shoes: IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather (in black) | BUY NOW: $170

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Shop more of Gary Woodland's gear here.

Saturday :

Woodland started the weekend in a blue camo quarter-zip that popped against his white Puma Jackpot pants. He layered the printed zip-up expertly over another loud-print top. It's a risky move to wear two patterns simultaneously, but if you match the base colors and keep the rest of the ensemble simple, it pays off.

Pinterest Harry How

Woodland's Saturday Outfit :

Quarter-zip: Volition Signature Golf 1/4 Zip | BUY NOW: $90

Shirt: Wings Polo (in surf the web) | BUY NOW: $75

Pants: Puma Jackpot Pants (in bright white) | BUY NOW: $80

Shoes: Custom IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather Golf Shoes

For a similar version, IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather (in white) | BUY NOW: $170

Sunday :

Woodland's final-round look was one of the strongest of the week. The bright red camo quarter-zip almost looked coral against the seaside venue of Pebble Beach. It made sure no one missed him cruising through the final 18 toward his first major victory. Woodland paired the bold top with a quiet navy pant and finished off the patriotic theme with the custom stars and stripes IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather golf shoes he wore earlier in the week. The camo pattern top is an example of the non-solid solid trend that has been popular this season. It's a look that appears to be a solid color, but upon closer inspection, you can see it's more of a fun pattern. The design allowed Woodland's look to be both classic and dynamic, always a golf-style win.

Pinterest David Cannon

Woodland's Sunday outfit :

Quarter-zip: Volition Signature Golf 1/4 Zip | BUY NOW : $90

Shirt: Volition Signature Polo (in High Risk Red) | BUY NOW :$75

Pants: Puma Jackpot Pants (in peacoat) | BUY NOW: $80

Shoes: Custom IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather Golf Shoes

For a similar version, IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather (in white) | BUY NOW: $170

Shop more of Gary Woodland's gear here.

Related: Justin Thomas teams up with Polo Golf on a patriotic collection just in time for the U.S. Open