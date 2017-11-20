The best golf gifts under $75

Your wallet doesn't have to hurt every time you buy a golf gift.

Seamus 5oz Stainless Flask with Zippered Pouch : A small bag that's stylish and functional.

G/FORE x TrendyGolf "Chasing Birdies" cap : Exude confidence, even when your scorecard doesn’t back it up.

G/FORE x TrendyGolf Exclusive glove : Because a touch of navy pairs well with everything.

Linksoul "Make Par, Not War" water bottle : If this isn't the greatest saying in golf, what is?

Lululemon socks : Since the biggest fashion faux pas is wearing white ankle socks with classy golf shoes, help your loved ones avoid such tragedies with these comfortable no-show socks.

Puma Golf Mini Soundchuck : I've used this speaker for years, and I'm consistently amazed at its compact size, light weight, ruggedness and sound quality.

Stance Graved Striped socks : The cotton blend will ensure all-day comfort, and the funky design will elevate any cold-weather golf outfit.

Travis Mathew Mapes T-shirt : Because a fun t-shirt goes a long way.

Travis Mathew "Trip L" Trucker hat : Every golfer needs a good trucker cap, especially a simple gray one that matches everything.

Vintage bottle opener : A conversation-starter that will get a ton of use.