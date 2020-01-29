These golf apparel brands are moving to more sustainable and earth-friendly products

With golf's most environmentally minded tournament on the schedule this week, we've rounded up our favorite golf apparel companies also focused on sustainability. Just like the Waste Management Open has developed a cachet for its focus on sustainability—achieving zero waste with trash, donating unused food to local organizations, etc.—we've chosen to highlight some golf apparel companies that have plans for doing impressive things for the environment in 2020 and beyond.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is expanding its use of recycled polyester into three golf shirt fabrics for 2020: lightweight airflow, featherweight airflow and airtech pique. Each golf shirt is made from an estimated seven recycled plastic bottles. The company is focused on maintaining the quality and performance technology by putting each item through rigorous testing procedures to ensure the sustainable materials hold up. The company has a goal to source 100-percent recycled polyester for all poly products by 2025.

Available at ralphlauren.com

Nike Victory Collection

Nike re-engineered its Victory Collection to include recycled polyester fabric and yarn. Each Nike Dri-fit Victory golf shirt ($55) is made with 100-percent recycled polyester fabric that is made from plastic bottles that the company diverted from landfills. The company estimates it has repurposed over six billion plastic bottles since starting the initiative in 2010. In addition to the Victory golf shirt, there are six pieces in the men's golf collection that are made with at least 50 percent sustainable materials—including the Therma Repel half-zip ($70) , The Nike Polo ($75) and the Dri-Fit Tiger Woods Polo ($85) . Available at nike.com

To celebrate the Waste Management Open, Nike teamed up with Phoenix-based footwear store, Manor, to a release a collaborative Victory Collection. The capsule of two golf shirts ($36-$48), a half-zip ($36) and three hats ($24), will be available locally on Jan. 29, with remaining inventory going on-sale on the Manor website the following day.

Puma Champs Collection

Puma launched a Waste Management Open-inspired collection to celebrate Rickie Fowler defending his title in Phoenix. The company released six hats ($35 each) designed with recyclable materials inspired by the tournament and location. The hats are themed around champagne after Fowler's 2019 post-win quote "Champagne tastes a lot better after you win." Expect hints of cork, champagne bubbles, gold pops and royal coloring. Available at cobragolf.com

Adidas

Adidas is another brand committed to becoming a more sustainable company. For 2020, Adidas is focused on conserving water, reducing waste and energy efficiency. Replacing conventional cotton with 100 percent sustainable cotton has a top priority for the global brand, and it has a goal of using only recycled polyester in every poly product by 2024. The Adicross Anorak ($120) is a fashion-forward piece that's also sustainably designed. It's made with recycled polyester, has an earth-friendly water-repellent finish and each jacket is made with fabric efficiency in mind—meaning designers aim to waste less fabric on each cut. This creates a one-of-a-kind pattern for each jacket that looks as cool as it is earth-friendly. Available at adidas.com

Swannies

Casual-cool golf apparel brand, Swannies, worked with a company called Repreve to develop a golf shirt made from a recycled performance fiber. The sustainable fabric still has all the on-course qualities of moisture-management, odor control and a cozy lightweight feel. Available in two styles—the Goat Polo (above; $56) and Westbrook Polo ($56) —at swannies.co.

