Holiday Gifts for Golfers 2018: Gifts that give back

We sometimes get lost in gift giving season by focusing on how much we spend or trying to find the perfect present. Take this as reminder to step back and appreciate what you already have this holiday season. Add a deeper meaning to holiday giving this year by selecting items that give back. These gift ideas support great causes through donations, raising awareness and sustainable practices.

Vessel Sunday 2.0

Vessel donates a backpack to a school kid in need with every purchase and this Sunday bag makes for an excellent purchase for the golfer on your list (or yourself). This bag holds all the essentials comfortably with an interchangeable strap for double or single strap carry. It comes in a few color options, but the white version is extra sleek. If you're worried about keeping a white golf bag clean, the micro-suede synthetic leather material wipes away dirt or spills easily so it'll look fresh round after round.

Available at vesselbags.com: $245

Weatherman Folds of Honor Umbrella

Made with industrial-strength fiberglass, this umbrella won't break or flip up in the wind. The vented canopies can withstand winds up to 55 mph and it has bluetooth tracking capabilities in case it gets lost. This limited edition version is patriotic and the company donates $5 to the Folds of Honor Foundation with every purchase. This organization provides scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

Available at weathermanumbrella.com: $65

S'Well Bottles

S'Well bottles are always a sure hit around the holidays and a portion of each sale gets donated to UNICEF to help provide clean drinking water to children around the world. This Traveler Teakwood Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle has a wide mouth that accommodates ice cubes and makes for an easy clean. As always, the bottles keep drinks cold for 24 hours, hot for 12 and will warm your heart with the charitable aspect included in every purchase.

BUY NOW: $35

Beantown Blankets

This company donates a duplicate blanket of every one purchased to someone in need. They set a goal of providing 15,000 blankets to the homeless community this year. The throws have fleece on the inside and a waterproof exterior that make them great for picnics or tailgating.

Available at beantownblankets.org: Starting at $30

United By Blue Derby Tier Backpack

This rustic waxed canvas bag is weather-resistant and ultra durable. It's got interior pockets for organization and a padded sleeve for a laptop. Plus, for every product sold—including this stylish backpack—the company will clean up one pound of waste from the world's oceans and waterways.

BUY NOW: $178

Wynnr Youth Golf Apparel

This adorable youth golf apparel brand makes stylish and performance-ready pieces for your littlest golfer. Each piece has moisture management properties, a great mix of breathability and warmth, and is made with a luxe-feeling cotton fabric. You can also teach your little ones about social consciousness as they learn golf because this brand gives 50 percent of profits to help provide education to youths in underserved communities.

Available at wynnr.com

Billy Reid X Children in Conflict

Ultra-hip designer Billy Reid teamed up with the non-profit organization Children In Conflict to design a limited edition t-shirt. A portion of each sale will be donated to Children in Conflict to raise funds and awareness to support children affected by war.

Available at childreninconflict.teemill.com: $32

Indaba Wine

This affordable wine has a commitment to social responsibility and sustainable practices. The Indaba Foundation invests in early childhood development for kids in need in the Winelands of South Africa. A portion of sales go to support early education for the children of wine workers.

Buy Now: $6-$15

Lily CBD

CBD is a relatively new trend in wellness. Using a dropper you can dispense under your tongue, onto your skin or in a beverage for benefits. The non-psychoactive liquid can reduce anxiety and stress, increase concentration and creativity, and help with insomnia and sleep apnea. It will do more than help you, Lily donates 5 percent of sales to charities focused on children with autism, epilepsy and mental health issues.

Available at lilycbd.com: Starting at $99

LSTN Speaker

This bluetooth speaker has an eight-hour battery, has a range of 30 feet and is housed in a hip, real zebra wood. The tiny (3-inch by 2.5 inch) speaker brings super portable quality sound where you need it and each purchase from LSTN helps provide hearing aids to someone in need. They teamed up with Starkey Hearing Foundation to help over 30,000 people in the last five years.

Available at lstnsound.co

BUY NOW: $100

Bushnell Tour v4 Shift Patriot Pack Laser Rangefinder

A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Folds of Honor Foundation. You'll also get tour-level precision of distance measurements, an ergonomic design and the company's JOLT technology that sends a little vibrating burst when you lock onto your target.

Available at bushnellgolf.com

BUY NOW: $450

DIFF Eyewear

The aviator look is upgraded on these shades with the geometric shape and gold mirror finish. They're scratch resistant, have a durable stainless steel construction and provide 100 percent UV protection. The company also helps provide reading glasses to those in need.

BUY NOW: $85

Sevenly Fighting Tiger Collection

Sevenly is a cool online marketplace that only includes items with a charitable aspect, like this cool Fighting Tiger collection that benefits the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's.

Available at sevenly.org: $34

Toms Alparagata Slip-On

These comfortable slip-ons are great after a round of golf because they are compact and travel well, while also looking and feeling great on. The leather tip adds an extra stylish touch and you can sleep easier knowing that for each pair of shoes purchased, the company donates a pair of shoes to child in need. If you need any more convincing, the company's founder who developed this initiative also is a golfer.

BUY NOW: $55

Pariah Underwear

This fabric won't dig, bunch or slide—a company promise. The briefs and trunks are antimicrobial, moisture wicking and have a super soft material with four way stretch. They also donate $5 from every pair sold to support men's health initiative. Over 50 percent of Pariah's profits go to the TH!NK DIFFERENT FOUNDATION which provides grants to support innovation in underserved areas of healthcare in the U.S.

Available at pariahunderwear.com: $20

STATE Greenpoint Kent Backpack

This bag company gives backpacks full of school supplies to a child in the U.S. in need through its Give.Back.Pack program. The bag you get is versatile and long lasting. This coated canvas bag has a laptop sleeve, tons of pockets and even more style built in.

BUY NOW: $54

MOP Hair Care

This great-smelling shampoo will revitalize the hair and scalp without over drying. It also helps regulate dandruff and control excess oil. It makes a great stocking stuffer and the company is also involved with anti-bullying initiatives.

Available at mopproducts.com: Starting at $20

Southern Tide Ocearch Performance Dock Shirt

Pinterest Steve Exum

This quick-dry, UPF 30 protected shirt has a nifty microsuede sunglass cleaner built into the interior and vents across the back shoulders for extra breathability. This shirt is great for a casual round and you'll never have to worry about finding something to clean your glasses with. The brand also teamed up with non-profit marine conservation and research group, OCEARCH and is giving them 10 percent of sales. The collection includes recyclable materials to support conservation efforts.

BUY NOW: $125

Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box

This gift box was curated to include products made by female entrepreneurs including a Tory Burch scarf, beauty products, a notebook, a candle and tea. All of the net proceeds will benefit the Tory Burch Foundation, which supports women's empowerment and entrepreneurship. A great gift to show your support for that powerful female in your life.

BUY NOW: $98

Alter Eco Gift Box

Pinterest Murielle Banackissa

This chocolate-filled gift is great for your favorite golfer that's always snacking between holes. The variety pack includes chocolate bars and truffles both plain and in fun flavors like "salt and malt" and "salted brown butter." The company also supports rainforest protection. With every gift box sold, they'll plant a tree in Peru in partnership with the company's cacao partners, ACOPAGRO Cooperative.

Available at alterecofoods.com

Yantra "The Bomb" Moisturizing Beard & Cuticle Balm

The charitable donation that this company offers (10 percent of every purchase), is up to you. Choose from three worthy organizations—Charity Water for safe drinking water, Hidden Warriors for supporting women who've been diagnosed with cancer and Schools on Wheels, an organization that provides education opportunities to poverty-stricken children in Southern California. The balm that elicits the donation will give back to your body. The versatile product hydrates beards, moisturizes nail beds or gives relief to dry skin anywhere.

Available at yantrabeauty.com

Love your Melon

These beanies are on everyone's list this year. They're stylish, warm and selling quick. Whether a pom-topped beanie, ear warmer or traditional cap, this gift is a sure hit. The company also gives back 50 percent of net profit to fight pediatric cancer.

Available at loveyourmelon.com

Zero Friction U.S. Military Collection

These gift sets include a glove, three golf balls and ten tees—great for golfers just starting out. This stocking stuffer is affordable and lets you show your support for the U.S. military.

Available at zerofriction.com