Gifts for the golfer who has everything

Giving a good golf gift is difficult. We get it. Especially for the obsessed golfer who already owns everything under the sun. But that's why we're here to help. The 10 gifts below are so new and so unique, you can count on them to wow even the pickiest golfers.

Assouline Golf Book : A book that takes you on a golf adventure around the world, detailing the 100 most significant, historically noteworthy, and architecturally outstanding courses.

Chippo : A golf game that combines cornhole with chipping? Yes, please.

G/FORE Shaka golf umbrella : Because everyone else has a boring black umbrella.

Jones Ranger Bag : A shag bag that doubles as a cooler.

Lie + Loft prints : These prints allow you to tastefully bring art into your home.

Seamus Fescue Sunday bags : A Sunday bag that offers only the essentials with the right amount of throwback style.

Shhh, GOLF is on socks : Perfect for winter months when all he'll be able to do is watch golf.

Signs by the Sea products : A series of rustic, handmade products that are great conversation-starters.

Ted Baker Tailor Wool Duffel : A bag that is functional and polished at once.

Vintage Spalding coat rack : If your golf-obssessed friend already has this, we might not be able to help you.