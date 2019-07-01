"Don't Ask What I Shot": The story behind the vintage slogan

To celebrate "Don't Ask What I Shot" month with Golf Digest SELECT, we dove into the archives of Golf Digest to find the source of the "Don't Ask" campaign. The following appeared in the July 1953 issue of Golf Digest with President Dwight Eisenhower on the cover:

The weekend golfer never shoots as well as he thinks he should. This unfortunate truism has embarrassed every golfer in the world., who after a round of screaming drives, deadly approach shots and three-putt greens is asked, "What did you shoot?"

Weekend golfer Dwight Eisenhower, a hardworking perfectionist on and off the links, is no different than any other player in this respect. He is seldom elated by his score. Following a trip to Augusta in early March, he lamented: "There ought to be a law against asking a person what he shot."

Ike's comment hit home like a crisply stroked five-iron shot. Sympathy welled in the hearts of the duffing editors of Golf Digest. As a gag, they prepared some mammoth lapel buttons for the President reading, "Don't Ask What I Shot!""

Readers were invited to join the "Secret Shooters' Society for the Suppression and Silencing of Scores," in which they'd receive a "Don't Ask" button and official membership card. Sixty-six years later the phrase still rings true for golfers around the world, so we're reinstating the Secret Shooters' Society with a little help from our friends at Asher Golf and Seamus.

At the end of last year, we teamed up with Sugarloaf Social Club to design a "Don't Ask What I Shot" hat for the inaugural drop of Golf Digest SELECT. The extremely limited run of Ike-inspired hats sold out, but there are still a few Sugarloaf "Digest" visors available.

