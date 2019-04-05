Masters 2019: All the Masters-related items you can buy without going to Augusta

Golf's favorite holiday is almost here. The Masters is the best time of year for golf fans to celebrate the greatest golfers in the world while also getting ready to dust off their own clubs, too. And while you might not be traveling down to Georgia or have access to the Masters merchandise tent, you can still get into the spirit of the tournament with some fun Masters-themed products. From shirts to hats, on- and off-course accessories, it seems like everyone is feeling the major inspiration this year. Many golf brands have developed limited edition version of your favorite products that pay homage to some aspect of the Masters. Some pieces you'll see the players wearing at the course, but most are made for those of us watching from afar. Prepare for your Masters-viewing party and for the season ahead with these fun Augusta-inspired items that, similar to the tournament, are unlike any other.

Asher Golf Limited Edition Azalea Print Premium Golf Glove

Asher Golf makes premium golf gloves at great prices. This deep green glove has a ghost print hidden in the Cabretta leather. If you look close, you'll see an azalea print across the hand, accented by yellow contrasting details. The print and coloring is durable, so it won't fade before you have time to show it off to everyone you know. Each glove also comes with a free azalea ball marker. Gloves will be available in very limited quantities and are expected to sell out fast. For a similar look, check out the Olive Premium Glove ($24).

BUY NOW: $30

Devereux Hats

In collaboration with New Era, Devereux released a new collection of "Augusta" caps that are great for Masters celebrations. The Augusta 9Fifty Snapback comes in traditional green and yellow or a classic black. The low profile crown makes for a great fit and the slightly curved flat brim is ultra stylish.

BUY NOW: $35

Uther "Year's First Major" Towel

This timely towel can be easily clipped to your golf bag or folded compactly. It's got an ultra soft and absorbent material that's strong enough to remove tough dirt, but delicate enough to clean a pair of sunglasses. A fun towel is a great way to brighten things up on the course and pay homage to the first major of the year. Uther also has an bright Azalea-themed towel if you're looking to amp up the color in your bag.

BUY NOW: $35

Shop the Azalea Uther Supply Tour Towel here ($35)

Weekend Warrior Golf "My First Green Jacket" Onesie and Youth Shirt

Get even the littlest golf fans geared up for the Masters in this adorable onesie or youth t-shirt. It'll help them get into the spirit of things and prepare them for green jackets to come. Weekend Warrior Golf offers a variety of seasonal shirts for adults to help you show your Masters spirit, too.

Available at weekendwarriorgolftees.com

Available at weekendwarriorgolftees.com

Puma Union Camo Collection

Puma developed a unique camo pattern that incorporates the state of Georgia and the shape of the USA into its design. Rickie Fowler will wear the print at Augusta and his bag will be decked out with the design as well. A very limited number of the bag and headcovers will be available April 8 at pumagolf.com. The apparel will be offered in larger quantities, including a golf shirt, quarter-zip, youth shorts and hats.

SHOP UNION CAMO POLO NOW: $75

SHOP UNION CAMO QUARTER ZIP NOW: $90

SHOP UNION CAMP P SNAPBACK HAT NOW: $28

Related: Masters 2019: Rickie Fowler's Looks for Augusta (and where to buy each piece)

Tillinger Azalea Polo and Pimento Cheese Lip Balm

This Azalea-inspired golf shirt is a solid pink at first glance, but on second look you'll notice a hidden floral pattern at the buttons. It's a quick-dry, antimicrobial material with a ton of stretch, which makes it great for both on and off the course. If pink isn't your color, the company has non-floral versions in red, blue and black. While primarily a shirt company, to celebrate the Masters, they're also selling what is to be believed the first and only pimento cheese flavored lip balm. Ready or not, you can treat yourself to the scent of the famous Augusta snack all year long, while keeping your lips moisturized. This may not become your go-to balm, but it's certainly a fun souvenir.

Shirt available at shoptillinger.com: $68

Shop Pimento Cheese Lip Balm: $4

Nike "The Snake Pack" Golf Shoes

To celebrate the Masters, Nike is releasing a limited-edition design on its entire golf shoe line. Each features a green snake pattern in a different application on the upper of the shoe. "Nike is giving its athletes the confidence to grab the snake by the head and take the tournament into their own hands," the company explained in a press release. The shoes will also have a set of praying hands incorporated into the design as a nod to Amen Corner.

Available at nike.com starting April 8.

(No. 1) Nike Roshe G Tour, $140

Shop the original Roshe G Tour here .

(No. 2)Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour, $200

Shop the original Air Zoom Victory Tour here .

(No. 3)Nike Air Max 1 G, $130

Shop the original Air Max 1G here .

(No. 4)Nike Tour Premiere, $220

Shop the original Tour Premiere here .

(No. 5) Nike React Vapor 2, $195

Shop the original React Vapor 2 here .

Related: Nike announces a fleet of five different golf shoes for the Masters

Callaway April Major Headcovers

Callaway teamed up with Seamus Golf and designer Olivia Herrick on these floral headcovers. The design features Augusta-inspired Azaleas along with a slew of other flower and plant designs. Each is printed on a soft plonge leather that handles rich colors well for a more vibrant display. Headcovers will be available April 12 in limited quantities and all proceeds will be donated to charity.

Available at callawaygolf.com starting April 12

Lie + Loft Augusta Print

You may not be able to get on the course, but you can certainly admire it all year long with this Lie + Loft print. It'll be a great addition to the man cave, but is simple enough to hang anywhere in the house. Select from a variety of sizes and frame options on the site for a customized feel.

Available at lieandloft.com: Starting at $30

Breaking T Shirts

Cliché as it may be to say, the Masters is truly a tradition unlike any other. Honor golf's favorite tradition with these Breaking T shirts. The first is a hat tip to the infamous Amen Corner, Georgia's most dangerous three holes of golf. The message of the second shirt will speak to golf fans everywhere who've marked their calendars "busy" for the second weekend of April.

BUY "Can I Get an Amen" SHIRT NOW: $28

BUY "Augusta Tradition" SHIRT NOW: $28

SHOP THE BREAKING T GOLF COLLECTION HERE.

Sugarloaf Social Club Pimento Bucket

Sugarloaf's pimento collection is a fun way to incorporate your Masters fandom into your everyday golf style. This bucket has a stiff brim that can be flipped up on either side and a stylish ribbon that adds extra personality. The brand also has headcovers, scorecard holders and baseball caps featuring this Masters concessions-inspired pimento sandwich design.

Available at sugarlaofsocialclub.com: $45

Note, the storefront is not accepting and new orders until after the Masters.

G/FORE Limited Edition Grosgrain Gallivanter Golf Shoe

Just in time for the Masters, G/FORE is launching a new shoe (available April 7) with fun pink and green pops of color. It's a lightweight, waterproof leather golf shoe with an ultra-cushioned skull and tees printed foot bed. The pink soles on the bottom of the shoe are just begging to walk Amen Corner, or whatever your muni's version of Amen Corner is.

Available at gfore.com starting April 7: $225

Seamus Hand Forged "Yes Sir" Ball Mark

This ball marker celebrates one of the most memorable calls at Augusta when Jack Nicklaus was en route to winning his sixth green jacket. The bronze ball marker is hand forged in Portland and can be personalized.

Available at seamusgolf.com: $35

Classic Georgia Patron Collection

Everyone knows that at the Masters you're not a fan, you're a patron. Classic Georgia celebrates the revered label in a collection of fun items including shirts, hats and koozies. The Patron Cups are sold out, but we're keeping an eye out for a restock.

Available at classicgeorgia.com

Adidas Limited Edition Golf Shoe

This remixed Crossknit 3.0 golf shoe is inspired by the Georgia peach ice cream sandwich found at Augusta concessions stands during the Masters. The insole features images of scoops of ice cream.

Available at adidas.com on April 8

Shop the original Crossknit 3.0 here

Jack Grace Azalea Saddles & Laces

These golf shoes are customizable for every mood and style. The saddles have magnetic edges that are interchangeable, but lock into place once you make a selection for a secure and comfortable fit. They’ve got solids, patterns, and flag options. The company released an Azalea pattern in time for the Masters to celebrate those iconic flowerbeds. The saddles go for around $40 while the shoes go for $160.

Available at jackgraceusa.com

Swing Juice Majors Collection

These clever Masters-inspired tees are too cool. They're themed for the first major, but stylish enough to wear all year long.

Available at swingjuice.com