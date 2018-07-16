The best Amazon Prime Day deals for golfers

2018 Amazon Prime Day3 hours ago

Prime Day is officially here, an international day of online deals, discounts and two-day shipping. As long as you are an Amazon Prime member, you can participate. If not, snag a free trial to see what all the fuss is about. Expect sales through Tuesday on home and golf tech, apparel, accessories, training aids and more. We scoured the sales to find some of the best deals.

Under Armour: Save up to 40 percent on Under Armour apparel, shoes and accessories

Under Armour Men's Tech 1/4 Zip
SHOP NOW: $23.99

Under Armour Undeniable 3.0 Small Duffle Bag
SHOP NOW: $21.52

Under Armour Men's Playoff Long Sleeve Golf Polo
SHOP NOW: $40.01

Under Armour Men's Tech V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt
SHOP NOW: $14.99

Under Armour Men's Ignite V Slide
SHOP NOW: $20.99

Callaway: Save up to 50% on select Callaway Golf products

Callaway FT Launch Zone Hitting Mat
SHOP NOW: $17.49

Callaway Golf 2017 Men's OptiColor Leather Glove
SHOP NOW: $13.49

Callaway Par-Tee (Pack of 10 tees)
SHOP NOW: $3.99

Callaway GPSy Golf Watch
SHOP NOW: $99.99

Callaway Golf 2018 Tour Authentic Adjustable Hat
SHOP NOW: $14.99

Garmin: Up to 30 percent Off Garmin Wearable & GPS Devices

Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band
SHOP NOW: $199

Bag Boy: Discounts vary

Bag Boy Wheeled Travel Golf Cover
SHOP NOW: $89.15

Bag Boy Tri Swivel II Golf Push Cart
SHOP NOW: $218.05

TaylorMade: 25 percent off select TaylorMade Gloves, Hats, and Balls

TaylorMade 2018 Men's Tour Preferred Flex Golf Gloves
SHOP NOW: $19.99

TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Balls, White (One Dozen)
SHOP NOW: $17.99

TaylorMade Golf 2018 Men's Tour Radar Hat
SHOP NOW: $12.99

Voice Caddie: Save 20 percent on select Voice Caddie Golf Products

Voice Caddie Golf Swing Caddie
SHOP NOW: $189.99

Voice Caddie VC 200 Golf GPS Rangefinder
SHOP NOW: $99.99

Samsung: Discounts Vary

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch
SHOP NOW: 279.99

Adidas: Prime members save 20% on select adidas golf apparel

adidas Golf Men's Ultimate Solid Polo
SHOP NOW: $64.99

adidas Golf Men's Ultimate Regular Fit Pants
SHOP NOW: $79.99

adidas Golf Women's Rangewear 1/2 Zip Jacket
SHOP NOW: $69.99

More Deals:
Reebok: Up to 30 percent off New Balance Apparel
Callaway Izzo: Save 25 percent on select Callaway Izzo Golf Training Equipment
Srixon: Golf balls on sale
Tasc: Save up to 30 percent on tasc Performance Apparel
Columbia: Save 30 percent on Columbia
SKLZ: Discounts vary

