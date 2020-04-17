The best golf practice nets available now for indoor/outdoor at-home practice

With many golf courses closed and golfers staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, at-home training aids have been flying off the shelves. Golfers are turning to back-yard hitting nets, indoor chipping sets and portable putting mats—making it tough for some these golf products in stock. We've rounded up all the at-home golf hitting nets—including indoor training sets, outdoor golf nets, chipping games and full-swing practice nets—that are still available and shipping, for now.

Related: How any golfer can build a home gym for less than $300

* All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

GoSports Chipster Golf Chipping Training Net

A compact chipping net is a great multi-use training aid. This net has a skee-ball-like target system, fun and effective for off-course practice. Assembled, it measures 30 inches high, 30 inches wide and about 26 inches deep, but folds flat for easy transportation and storage.

GoSports Chipster Golf Chipping Training Net

BUY NOW: $32

JEF WORLD OF GOLF Complete at Home Golf Practice Range

This at-home golf net comes with 12 foam practice golf balls, a shag bag and a hitting mat. The net measures 7 feet by 9 feet and has a simple target to help with aim.

JEF WORLD OF GOLF Complete at Home Golf Practice Range

BUY NOW: $119

Costway Portable 37'' Golf Training Practice Net

Great for both beginners and avid golfers, this practice net is suited for indoor or outdoor training. It's made with a sturdy nylon net and comes with stakes you can secure into the ground for extra durability.

Costway Portable 37'' Golf Training Practice Net

BUY NOW: $36

Blinngo Golf Net

Available in green or black, this back-yard golf net is great for your short-game practice. It's a bit too small (6 feet by 4 feet) for power drives, but large enough to make sure you're not chasing golf balls all over the yard after misses.

Blinngo Golf Net

BUY NOW: $57

Club Champ 9626 Golf Practice Net

The colorful target will give you something bright to aim for, but it stretches 7 feet high and 9 feet wide in case precision isn't a strong suit. The fiberglass-reinforced poles and weather-resistant nylon are built to last with a quick and easy setup.

Club Champ 9626 Golf Practice Net

BUY NOW: $29

Maxfli 7' X 7' and 9' X 9' Golf Hitting Nets

Available in two sizes, these Maxfli nets are great for indoor or outdoor use. The easy set up and ability to take down, along with a bag for easy storage, is a bit plus. Both have removable targets to help with precision training and a shock-cord frame for extra durability.

Maxfli 7' x 7' Golf Hitting Net (above, left) | BUY NOW: $75 (originally $100)

Maxfli 9' x 8' Performance Golf Hitting Net (above, right) | BUY NOW: $113 (originally $150)

SKLZ Quickster Chipping Net

Make a game out of your at-home training with this numbered net that's great for indoor or outdoor chipping practice. Tally up shots into the three targets, while slots at the bottom catch any misses.

SKLZ Quickster Chipping Net

BUY NOW: $36

Jef World of Golf Indoor/Outdoor Practice Net

This vertical chipping net offers a unique challenge to control the trajectory of punch, chip, pitch and lob shots. If aim isn't a strength, you might want to set this up in front of another net or in an area with a secure backstop to avoid chasing or losing golf balls.

Jef World of Golf Indoor/Outdoor Practice Net

BUY NOW: $80

Related: This tour pro's quarantine range setup in her apartment is the best we've seen