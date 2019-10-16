Michael Jordan selling $7.5-million Utah utopia with golf simulator and Glenwild G.C. views

We've featured plenty of eye-watering athlete real estate on The Loop over the years. Shaq , Big Ben , TB12 , KD , Super Mario , and, um, Maverick McNealy's dad . The list is longer than some of their winding, gated driveways. But we've never seen anything quite as wonderfully, obscenely over-the-top as Michael Jordan's $7.5 million, 9,574-square-foot Park City pad , which just hit the market. They don't call him the GOAT for nothing.

The five-bedroom spread is predictably amenity-rich, featuring a gym, a wet bar, a home theater, and a quintet of fireplaces. In typical Jumpman fashion, though, it's not what you do, but how you do it, and the entire abode is drenched in Italian marble and Swiss Pearwood, with heaping doses of Macassar ebony and bamboo flooring tying it all together. There's also a six-Maserati garage, should you give your driver Christmas day off.

Most important, however, isn't the eight bathrooms or flame-accented grilling pavilion, but instead the golf simulator tucked deep with the bowels of the home, as well as the Glenwild Golf Club vistas, visible from the infinity pool. Wherever Jordan may roam, he's never more than 15 minutes from a tee time.

Say Steph, we hear Utah is awful nice this time of year...

