Trending
Honey, I'm Home

Michael Jordan selling $7.5-million Utah utopia with golf simulator and Glenwild G.C. views

By
2 hours ago
Michael Jordan Celebrity Golf Invitational
Jeff Kravitz

We've featured plenty of eye-watering athlete real estate on The Loop over the years. Shaq, Big Ben, TB12, KD, Super Mario, and, um, Maverick McNealy's dad. The list is longer than some of their winding, gated driveways. But we've never seen anything quite as wonderfully, obscenely over-the-top as Michael Jordan's $7.5 million, 9,574-square-foot Park City pad, which just hit the market. They don't call him the GOAT for nothing.

Redfin
Redfin

RELATED: These are the best Michael Jordan golf stories we've ever heard

The five-bedroom spread is predictably amenity-rich, featuring a gym, a wet bar, a home theater, and a quintet of fireplaces. In typical Jumpman fashion, though, it's not what you do, but how you do it, and the entire abode is drenched in Italian marble and Swiss Pearwood, with heaping doses of Macassar ebony and bamboo flooring tying it all together. There's also a six-Maserati garage, should you give your driver Christmas day off.

Redfin
Redfin
Redfin
Redfin

Most important, however, isn't the eight bathrooms or flame-accented grilling pavilion, but instead the golf simulator tucked deep with the bowels of the home, as well as the Glenwild Golf Club vistas, visible from the infinity pool. Wherever Jordan may roam, he's never more than 15 minutes from a tee time.

Redfin
Redfin
Redfin

Say Steph, we hear Utah is awful nice this time of year...

h/t Los Angeles Times

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legends

Byeong Hun An's dad, who is an Olympic medalist, could beat you at ping pong with a wooden...

an hour ago
Honey, I'm Home

Michael Jordan selling $7.5-million Utah utopia with golf simulator and Glenwild G.C. views

2 hours ago
Let the Kids Play

Juan Soto celebrates Nationals' NL pennant with grape juice because he doesn't turn 21 until...

4 hours ago
Brooks vs. the world

Wait . . . did Brooks Koepka just get motivated for a non-major?

5 hours ago
Diehards

The honesty from this Washington Nationals fan is something we should all strive for

6 hours ago
NBAYY

Ranking the 10 best new jerseys ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season

a day ago
Best Buds

This group hug in the Washington Nationals dugout is the most heartwarming moment of the MLB...

October 15, 2019
The Grind

Rickie Fowler’s beach wedding, Cardi B’s Tiger Woods reversal, and a big week for WAGs

October 15, 2019
Novelty Gifts

A unofficial ranking of the best golf "talents" you can book on Cameo

October 15, 2019
Playoffs

St. Louis Cardinals coach makes two holes-in-one before playoff game, proves Cardinals aren't...

October 14, 2019
Truck Everlasting

The football truck video to end all football truck videos has finally arrived

October 14, 2019
Buckets

The Washington Wizards' Topgolf outing wasn't nearly as gruesome as you'd expect

October 14, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Where dreams come to die

October 14, 2019
Big Man On Campus

LSU, everything about LSU, is our college football star of the week

October 14, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Dolphins all but lock up Tua Tagovailoa with epic Tank...

October 14, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The mystery's over: Zion Williamson will be an NBA star

October 14, 2019
We Want Robot Refs

This overturned call in the Memphis-Temple game might be the biggest screw-job in the history...

October 12, 2019
Fails

New Mexico running back is college football's biggest bozo after celebrating touchdown too...

October 12, 2019
Related
Best In GolfUpgrade Your Game: Nike Air Max 1G golf shoes - Gol…
The LoopByeong Hun An's dad, who is an Olympic medalist, co…
The LoopMichael Jordan selling $7.5-million Utah utopia wit…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved