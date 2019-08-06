Trending
End of an Era

Tom Brady and Gisele put $39.5-million power-couple pad on market, plunging Boston into panic

By
2 hours ago

The NFL headlines this week have been dominated, for seemingly the millionth eon running, by Tom Brady, who officially signed a two-year contract extension with the New England Patriots on Monday. The contract, which sees Brady's 2019 salary jump from $8 million to $23 million, has widely been reported as a two-year, $70-million extension that will keep Brady a Patriot until 2021. As NFL Network reports, however, that's not exactly the case.

As it turns out, Brady's new contract is actually less of an extension and more of a raise designed to take advantage of a salary cap loophole, with the final two years and $55 million of said extension automatically voiding on the final day of the 2019 league year, helping the Patriots spread out the cap hit of Brady's pay increase over three years while simultaneously allowing Brady to become an unrestricted free agent on March 20, 2019. The contract also forfeits the Patriots' right to franchise or transition tag Brady for the 2020 season. In other words, if Brady is going to be a New England Patriot next season, an entirely new deal will need to be struck.

So if you thought Pats fans were tossing and turning on Monday night, just wait until sundown on Tuesday, a day in which Tom Brady officially listed his Chestnut Hill compound for $39.5 million space-pajama-buying dollars. Do you hear that? That's the sound of every greater Boston Xanax prescription being refilled at once. For the neutrals, however, Casa Brady's Zillow listing provides not only a sliver of hope, but also another healthy dose of aspirational eye candy from the man that has literally everything (signature Aston Martin included.)

Back-yard infinity pool? Check.

Refurbished barn-turned-guest house? Check.

More fireplaces than a Swiss ski lodge owned by the Human Torch? Check, check, check, check.

RELATED: Tom Brady has a pretty good explanation for why he's not the NFL's highest-paid player

Does this innocuous shuffle of Brady's real-estate portfolio mark the beginning of the end for the literal, all-time, uncontested GOAT? Who knows, but if we were betting folk (and some of us most definitely are), we'd still wager on Brady outlasting Big Ben, who put his ostentatious abode on the market this week despite also being "under contract" until 2021. Whether it's within the R-dropping, lobster-loving confines of New England, however, is another story altogether.

h/t Busted Coverage

MORE FROM THE LOOP
End of an Era

Tom Brady and Gisele put $39.5-million power-couple pad on market, plunging Boston into panic

2 hours ago
The Grind

A new rule comes too late, Matthew Wolff channels (good) Sergio Garcia, and Phil Mickelson’s...

5 hours ago
Arty Sparty

Michigan State's new alternate is being called the worst college football uniform of all time

6 hours ago
Pain In The Pocket

The 9 costliest shots in FedEx Cup Playoffs history

6 hours ago
Swing Your Sword

Mike Leach's belly flop is as majestic as you'd expect it to be

8 hours ago
Big Benjamins

Ben Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh palace—replete with golf simulator—just hit the market

August 5, 2019
Welcome To The Big Leagues

PGA Tour caddie has the perfect reaction to finding out his player is paired with Tiger Woods...

August 5, 2019
Quarterback Controversy

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy lights up training camp with naval cannon arm

August 5, 2019
Basebrawl

A phanatical lawsuit takes Philadelphia Phillies by storm

August 5, 2019
No. 1 Fan

Honda Classic winner Keith Mitchell may have been more fired up for J.T. Poston's win than...

August 5, 2019
Mr. August

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s bat flips are ready for October

August 5, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Screw it, I'm going to become a Liverpool fan

August 5, 2019
Rookie of the Year

Oakland Athletics sign random flamethrower who threw 96 mph during a fan contest

August 2, 2019
Winning is the Best Medicine

Black-belt football guy Vic Fangio coaches Hall of Fame Game with a kidney stone

August 2, 2019
Dropping the Hammer

William Byron's retro 'Days of Thunder' ride is the best paint scheme of the NASCAR season

August 1, 2019
Made in the Mist

Long-drive champ Maurice Allen just crushed one across Niagara Falls

August 1, 2019
Better Than the Original

The maniac who covers classic songs using only MLB player names just tackled "Wonderwall"

August 1, 2019
The Spoils Of Victory

This week in problems you can't relate to: Bernhard Langer has so many trophies he has to them...

August 1, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursDavid Leadbetter calls out Lydia Ko's parents for '…
Golf News & ToursOur biggest mistake with Sergio Garcia was expectin…
The LoopTom Brady and Gisele put $39.5-million power-couple…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection