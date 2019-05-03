Tom Brady has a pretty good explanation for why he's not the NFL's highest-paid player

Over the years, many a pundit has waxed like Bill Shakespeare on Tom Brady's commitment to winning above all else, including but by no means limited to cold hard cash. According to Business Insider , Brady, despite pulling in over $217 million over the course of his NFL career, has left an estimated $60 million on the table via hometown discounts and contract restructuring. Now, thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, we finally know why:

Because his wife is also really, really ridiculously rich.

Here's what Brady had to say about his dual-income household while schilling a new Scientology-lite textbook on Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! (The excerpt begins at the 6:58 mark.)

Here's the transcript for those of you reading without headphones:

"That’s a good question....when I don’t want to answer a question, I always say, ‘That’s a good question." I think the thing I’ve always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority....and my wife makes a lot of money."

So there you have it, folks. Tom Brady has helped New England play the salary cap game better than any other organization in NFL history because he has a verified sugar mommy named Gisele Bundchen bankrolling him behind the scenes.

Bundchen was the top-paid model on earth for 10 consecutive years before retiring in 2015, and still pulled in a frosty 10 mil in 2018 thanks to endorsement deals with the likes of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, and more. The couple's net worth is an estimated $580 million , with Gisele—who is on pace to to eclipse a billion dollars in career earnings—accounting for well over half.

Even with Brady set to be only the 17th-highest paid player in the NFL next season, that should be more than enough to afford a new window for poor Pat Damon...

