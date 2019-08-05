Trending
Big Benjamins

Ben Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh palace—replete with golf simulator—just hit the market

By
31 minutes ago
Kraft Nabisco Championship - Preview Day 3
David Cannon

Ben Roethlisberger is a Pittsburgh Steeler for another three years, and for the first time in recent offseason memory, he's not threatening to retire at literally any second to go ride motorcycles directly into oncoming traffic while not wearing a helmet (or whatever it is he does for fun.) In April, Roethlisberger signed a shiny new $68-million-dollar extension, greased by a cool $37.5-million-dollar signing bonus, and says he intends to play out that contract. Perhaps against our better judgement, we actually believe him this time, all of which is to say, if you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, please don't freakout about what we're about to tell you:

Ben Roethlisberger just put his Pennsylvania Playboy Mansion on the market.

By all accounts, Roethlisberger is going to be ego-tripping his way around Western, PA until 2021, and given the numbers on that aforementioned contract, this is most likely an upgrade, not a goodbye. That said, if you're a guy nicknamed Big Ben with a face like a catcher's mitt holding a potato, we're not exactly sure how you upgrade on five acres of frat-boy nirvana, including a waterfall-fed pool with a giant number "7" painted on the bottom...

a mini arcade...

and, of course, an indoor golf simulator.

Roethlisberger's handicap is rumored to have dipped as low 0.4 over the years—and reportedly hovers around 2.3 days—so if you are interested in plunking down the estate's $2,295,000 asking price, expect that simulator to have some serious miles on the odometer. On the plus side, however, at least his home theater isn't quite as murdery as Phil Kessel's...

