These are the best Michael Jordan golf stories we've ever heard

Editor's note: This post originally ran in honor of Michael Jordan's 53rd birthday. His Airness turned 56 on Sunday.

ESPN recently named Michael Jordan the greatest basketball player ever. OK, so that wasn't exactly breaking news (in fact, they've honored him as such on many occasions), but we're here to tell you that MJ might also be the greatest when it comes to great golf stories. So in honor of his Airness' 53rd birthday on Wednesday, these are some of the best Michael Jordan golf tales we've ever heard. Enjoy.

-- That time he goaded Bill Clinton into playing from the tips by saying, "You're going to play from the little girls' tees?"

-- That time he got married on a golf course .

-- That time he forced Chuck Daly into a rematch on the course by pounding on his hotel room at the crack of dawn -- and won.

-- That time he bet Tiger Woods he would break 92 at the 2009 Golf Digest U.S. Open Challenge at Bethpage Black -- and won.

-- That time he raced Sergio Garcia at St. Andrews:

-- That time he showed up to his celebrity tournament in Vegas with a personalized golf cart:

-- That Those time times he played 36 holes in Barcelona at the 1992 Olympics before playing games with the Dream Team.

-- That time he lost $1.25 million on the course to a buddy during a 10-day span.

-- That time he made a $500 side bet with a fan in Reno that he'd hit the green -- and collected:

Jordan's days of playing basketball are long behind him, but at 53, the guys who sits at No. 18 on our recent list of best athlete golfers has a lot of great golf -- and great golf tales -- ahead of him. Keep 'em coming, MJ.

