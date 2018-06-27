Trending
Golf Pads

Billionaire dad of tour pro lists mansion with hockey rink for nearly $100 million

By
3 hours ago

Maverick McNealy is a budding tour pro and a very skilled hockey player. He also happens to have grown up in the perfect, um, house(?), to cultivate those skills.

This past week, McNealy's dad, billionaire and former Sun Microsystems CEO Scott McNealy, officially put his spectacular Silicon Valley spread on the market. For $96.8 million. Yep, $96.8 MILLION. But what a property you'll be getting. It comes with a backyard golf hole/practice area and a 7,300-square-foot indoor hockey rink, according to the Wall Street Journal. Young Mav, who is currently playing on the Web.com Tour, clearly has plenty of athletic talent, but having those two things at his disposal certainly didn't hurt, either.

RELATED: Golf Digest's Q&A with Maverick McNealy

Anyway, as you might imagine, there's plenty more that comes when you purchase a house for a tenth of a billion dollars. There's a "pizza room" and a 4,700-square-foot gym so you can work off all the damage you did in the pizza room. There's also a climbing wall, poker and billiards rooms and a movie theatre in the 28,000-square-foot main house.

Of course, there's also a pool. And again, that backyard golf area we mentioned that's 110 yards long and has an artificial green and a grass green. Not too shabby. Here are some more photos of the property, courtesy of REX Real Estate, who is handling the listing.

As for why the elder McNealy and his wife are selling, he told the Journal that with all their kids grown up, “the house deserves more activity than the two of us.” Good point. This place really has it all. And whoever is lucky enough to live there next will never have to leave the premises.

RELATED: Derek Jeter is selling his New York castle (Yes, CASTLE)

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Explain This

How to watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest without throwing up in your living room

an hour ago
Golf Pads

Billionaire dad of tour pro lists mansion with hockey rink for nearly $100 million

3 hours ago
Bro Hugs

Tiger and former caddie Mike "Fluff" Cowan hug it out on the range, hearts melt everywhere

3 hours ago
2018 World Cup

The internet is convinced a 1997 'Simpsons' episode may have already predicted the World Cup

3 hours ago
Viral Videos

Aaron Judge plays catch with young Yankees fan during game in late All-Star starter bid

4 hours ago
Amazing Detail

MLB pitcher Archie Bradley tells the story of how he—literally—sh*t his pants on his way to...

4 hours ago
Never Too Early

A way-too-early look at the 11 best college football games of 2018

a day ago
If This Van's Rocking...

Despite an $84 million dollar contract, Kirk Cousins is still living that van life

a day ago
That's Got To Hurt

This brutal women's MMA knockout will have you popping Tylenol like Tic Tacs

June 26, 2018
The Grind

Greg Norman gets naked, Phil Mickelson jumps into the dessert business, and a new favorite...

June 26, 2018
NBA

James Harden accepted his MVP award in a cow outfit, for some reason

June 26, 2018
Well Played

Bride buys LSU-loving husband groom's cake of his dreams -- except for one subtle dagger

June 25, 2018
Golf

90-year-old selling collection of 70,000 golf balls for charity

June 25, 2018
World Hop 2018

Kangaroo stricken with World Cup fever invades Australian soccer game

June 25, 2018
Bad Boys

Nick Kyrgios fined €15,000 for doing NSFW stuff with a water bottle while at W

June 25, 2018
Strange But True

That crazy story about Ernie Els wrestling Steve Marino on his private jet? Yeah, Els says...

June 25, 2018
It's All Relative

For Jeffrey Wright—Bernard on 'Westworld'— golf is a family affair

June 25, 2018
Proud Papa

LeBron James is just a normal sports dad tripping on his son's first in-game dunk attempt

June 25, 2018
Related
The LoopScott and Maverick McNealy embody the good when fat…
The LoopHow was your weekend? This Stanford golfer met Tige…
The LoopGolf Digest cover boy Stephen Curry just bought a s…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection