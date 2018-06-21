Trending
Dream Pads

Derek Jeter lists his New York castle (Yes, CASTLE) for $14.75 million

By
3 hours ago

For two decades, Derek Jeter was the King of New York. So it makes sense the soon-to-be Hall-of-Famer owns an actual castle. At least, for now.

The former Yankees shortstop has listed his Empire State lake home, the historic Tiedemann Castle, for $14.75 million. According to Pricey Pads, Jeter has a special connection to the property because it's where his adopted grandfather grew up. But when you stand to make a potential 2,000-percent profit (Jeter bought stole it for $425,000 in 2003 before renovating) -- plus, you just sunk a chunk of your money into becoming a part owner of the Miami Marlins -- it makes more sense to sell.

Located on Greenwood Lake in Orange County (about an hour north of Yankee Stadium), the four-acre estate boasts 700 feet of shoreline, a 12,500-square-foot main home with four indoor kitchens and one outdoor kitchen (You can never have too many kitchens), a turret, an infinity pool with a waterfall, and even a replica of the Statue of Liberty. Here's the listing, in case you're interested. And here's a video on the incredible property:

It could use a backyard golf hole. But other than that, pretty decent.

