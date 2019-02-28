Five products off Amazon to prepare you for golf season

We're a month away from the winter cold receding in the northern part of the United States, meaning golf season is on the precipice. There are plenty of things to keep in mind in your return to the course , and that includes proper preparation. Here are five items from Amazon that will benefit your game in 2019.

Garmin Golf Watch

This bad boy has it all. It serves as a GPS, measures your shots and their distances in order to provide post-round analysis, can pair with a golf-swing sensor to provide metrics on your motion, and can keep stats like fairways hit or greens in regulation. Along with health-tracking figures like steps, distance and calories burned, this light and comfortable wrist really has it all for the avid golfer.

BUY NOW: $171

SKLZ Accelerator Pro - Indoor Putting Green

Sometimes the best gifts are the simple ones. Get your short game up to speed with this indoor green. The turf has alignment guides from three, five and seven feet to promote consistency, and a ball return saves time from retrieving your putts. Easy to fit in any room with a portable construction.

BUY NOW: $50

Most Important Stretch In Golf

Get your body loosened up for the season ahead with this tool. Stretch your shoulders, back, waist and hips, train your body to develop optimal swing mechanics; and exercise the precise muscles to improve your game all at the same time.

BUY NOW: $109

Rules of Golf

The Rules of Golf underwent a recent revision , and even the pro's aren't 100 percent up on the new guidelines. Grabbing a copy and getting up to speed could help save you a few strokes this season.

BUY NOW: $26

Oakley Crossrange Sunglasses

These shades have UVA/UVB protection, Grilamid frames and golf-specific lens color and shape to improve your performance while playing in style.

BUY NOW: starting at $137

