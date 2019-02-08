Valentine's Day gifts for golfers

The most romantic day of the year is almost here. Skip the cliché boxes of chocolates or overpriced bouquets of flowers that will wilt by the weekend and treat your Valentine right by giving them a more personalized gift. Valentine's Day golf gifts are tough to come by, but these gift ideas will warm their heart and (hopefully) improve their golf game. And what's more romantic than lowering your handicap in the offseason?

Trigger Point GRID Foam Roller

So maybe giving your loved one a gift that says 'massage yourself' isn't the most romantic message, but their muscles will appreciate the effort. Putting a foam roller into play can enhance warm-ups, promote quicker recovery and help prevent injuries. It's also a great tool to incorporate into core workouts for an added strength challenge. If pink isn't your color, this roller comes in a variety of colors and patterns. This gift is one they'll use all year round, so in the long run it's technically a pretty intimate gift, but perhaps pair it with some candies to add a little extra romance.

G/FORE Roses Disruptor Golf Shoe

A dozen roses is the most classic—albeit overpriced—Valentine's Day gift there is. Put those dollars to better use with these G/FORE golf shoes. A Bubba Watson favorite, these kicks are made with 100 percent waterproof leather and are extremely lightweight. The mesh cotton lining is antimicrobial to keep things fresh and the triple density foam cushion footbed adds comfort.

Golf Digest SELECT Kane11 Socks

Kane11 is all about fit when it comes to socks. You'd be surprised how much more comfortable size-specific socks are and these Merino wool ones are cushioned and extra cozy. The fabric is naturally moisture wicking to keep feet cool and dry throughout the day and the pocket heel hugs just right. This three-pack is a part of the new Golf Digest SELECT collection.

S'well Gold Standard Bottle + Traveler Set

Coordinate your date-night plans with these vacuum-insulated bottles to keep drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12. The traditional bottle is compact and great for when you want a cold drink of water out on the golf course or during a long workout. The wide-mouth bottle is extra versatile because you can fit ice into it and it's easy to clean, so perfect for cocktails on the go.

Tommy John His & Hers Cool Cotton Valentine's Day Pack

This his and hers pack is a great way to sneak in a gift for yourself while treating your S.O. this winter and the matching hearts print is seasonally fun. The men's version is a cotton trunk with a comfortable "stay put" waistband that doesn't roll or dig into your side. The pair for her is a breathable cotton cheeky that is cooling and wicking. The company has a variety of Valentine's Day themed products including more briefs and some seriously comfortable pajamas that will make you want to cancel date plans to stay home together.

Golf Digest SELECT B.Draddy Russel Quarter Zip

Brighten up those winter blues with this extra-soft quarter zip. It's made with Peruvian Pima cotton yarn and French terry that can be worn dressed up but feels like your favorite sweatshirt. As part of the Golf Digest SELECT collection, it features a vintage Golf Digest logo on the chest inspired from the pages of the magazine.

Oakley Mercenary Sunglasses

The reddish lenses on these glasses are Vday appropriate, but also designed specifically to elevate your vision and protect your eyes on the golf course. The PRIZM Technology enhances color, contrast and detail to help you spot the ball, read the greens and decipher changes in terrain. The modern double bridge that adds style and the wider lens shape increases field of view.

Titleist Valentine's Day Pro V1s

Boxes of chocolates are so overdone, boxes of Pro V1s on the other hand are exactly what your valentine wants to open up this year. The new "hand-drawn" logo adds a personalized touch that shows how much you care about both them and their golf game.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

When you download the TaylorMade app on this watch, it becomes a stylish golf GPS and game analyzer. Through the app you'll get distance measurements and can attribute each club to a shot to review your bag post-round. The watch also doubles as a fitness tracker, can track sleep patterns and connect to your phone to send and receives calls or texts. Samsung is running a sale for Valentine's Day on select products on Samsung.com, including a free Gear Fit2 Pro fitness tracker with purchase of a Galaxy Tab S4, as well as a free band and additional $50 off the Galaxy Watch (both deals end 2/16).

Herschel Supply Little America 25L Backpack

This classic backpack is literally a catch-all when it comes to gift giving. Media pockets keep things organized, while contoured straps and a mesh back padding create a more comfortable fit. The bag is big enough for weekend trips or holding the essentials on the way to the golf course.

PrestigeDecaters Golf Ball Shaped Rocks Glasses

If you live in a winter-climate, you may not be able to get out on the course anytime soon, but you can drink like you are. These glass golf ball shaped glasses are whimsical but durable so you can count on golf-themed drinks all year long.

Tory Sport Performance Cashmere Love Sweater

This performance-ready cashmere sweater is ultra soft and cozy. It's great for travel or weekend wear, but is breathable and moisture-wicking enough to perform well on the golf course. It's also made with flexible fibers that allow for stretch but ensure shape retention no matter where you wear it.

SKLZ Smash Bag

While this makes a great gift for anyone hoping to improve impact during the offseason, it's also great for feuding lovers. This smash bag teaches the feeling of correct impact to eliminate fat and thin shots, but also can eliminate any pent up anger as you hit the bag over and over. Just don't be surprised if you find out your loved one is picturing your face on the bag after your next big fight.

Under Armour Vanish Seamless Men’s Long Sleeve Shirt

This workout top has fewer seams, adding a ton more comfort. It's got a next-to-skin fit that feels secure without any squeeze and the four-way stretch allows for total mobility. It's also got anti-odor technology and one of the quickest sweat wicking material out there. This will become his go-to layer for workouts, weekends and during chilly rounds.

J.Lindeberg Polos

This isn't exactly a "his and hers" deal, but why not treat yourself when gifting this Valentine's Day? The men's tour tech polo features a cool camo-inspired pattern and an upscale three-button placket with a ribbed collar. It's great for dates on or off the golf course with four-way stretch and moisture wicking material to keep you cool and dry in any condition. The women's shirt has a touch of compression for a clean next-to-skin fit. The extra long packet and contrasting piping add style while the self collar and and soft pink color make for a classic look.

Nike Printed Golf Hat Nike AeroBill Classic99

This Nike cap is a great combination of vintage style and modern design. The throwback braided rope on the bill is on-trend, while the new golf club pattern spices up the entire look. Sweat-wicking technology ensures comfort throughout your round and for hours after.

Yeti Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler 2 pack

These wine glasses are great for both toasts on the go and clumsy drinkers. The shatter-proof exterior eliminates the chance of any party foul while the insulated interior maintains the optimal temperature for beverages all day long.

Puma Faraday Men's Polo

A fun twist on traditional pocket polos, this Puma top is exceptionally soft with a lot of stretch. The pink hue is great for Valentine's Day golf dates and you won't have to worry about sweat marks showing because the DryCELL technology is quick drying and moisture wicking.

Dormie Workshop Send it! Remove Before Flight Headcover

Hand-crafted in Nova Scotia, this Dormie headcover is a great way to show confidence in your counterpart's golf game. The red planes are fun and motivate more air, while the "remove before flight" tap on top adds a stylish and whimsical touch.

ECCO Women's Golf Shoes

Supportive golf shoes can be on-trend, too. These ECCO women's golf shoes are in a stylish rose gold leather upper that is weather-ready. This hybrid shoe is as comfortable as your favorite pair of sneakers with all the traction and stability you need on the golf course.

Libratone ZIPP MINI Portable Speaker

This customizable speaker is unlike any other. Each comes with colorful tops that can be easily unzipped and replaced with new looks. It's also got a carrying handle and over ten hours of use per charge, great for music on the go. The wireless speaker also connects natively to your music streaming apps and is Amazon Alexa compatible.

ClouetStreet Golf Ball Marker

Remind your Valentine how much you care on every putt. This ball marker is romantic, without going overboard. It's got a magnetic hat clip, if that's their style and ships quickly from Etsy despite being a handmade item.

Adidas Go-To Adapt Jacket

These men's and women's golf jackets are worth any embarrassment of matching on the golf course. Each is specifically designed to play golf in, with articulated elbows, fleece cuffs and water-resistant fabric. The straight silhouette and drop hem are extremely flattering, so you'll be the best looking couple on the course.

Foray Golf Neon Dentist Vest and Foray X Asher Glove

Foray teamed up with Asher Golf to develop this awesome women's glove. The high-fashion design on the Premium Cabretta-Leather glove and seriously affordable price point make it a great gift. For bonus points, add the matching women's sweater. It'll be her favorite girl boss-themed layering piece with a four-way stretch wool, rayon and spandex blend that's cozy and performance-ready.

Beats Studio3 Wireless

If you gift these headphones this Valentine's Day, you might want to add the caveat that you get to borrow them, too. They've got excellent sound quality, 22 hours of wireless playback and a seriously comfortable fit that you're going to want to try yourself. And the noise cancelling ability is great for travel or during lovers quarrels.

Coin Guitar Picks

These repurposed coins make the most unique ball markers. They're technically guitar picks, but work great to mark putts. The company offers a huge selection of options to match just about any on-course personality perfectly. Whether they're a skull-and-bones type of person or into the vintage NYC transit token, you're sure to see nothing else like it out there. The company even developed a World Golf Hall of Game Gary Player silver version that any golfer will love.

Peter Millar Crown Skull and Clubs Driver

Appease the less romantic lover with these cool skull drivers designed with golf clubs instead of bones. A cozy leather driver is exactly where his feet want to be after a tough round and have great traction and cushioning from the rubber soles.

