What's In My Bag: Brian Harman\nBrian Harman is a two-time PGA Tour winner who finished season 38th on the World Golf Ranking. From driver to putter see what he carries in his bag.\nWHAT'S IN MY BAG: BRIAN HARMANAGE: 31LIVES: Sea Island, Ga.STORY: Two-time PGA Tour winner. Finished season 38th on the World Golf Ranking. \n\nPhoto by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images\nMONEY PLAYERMy caddie and I play a game during pro-ams where I'll have to hit 12 or 13 greens to break even. If I hit more, I make money. If I hit less, I lose a lot of money. It keeps the iron game sharp. \n\nNOT A NATURAL LEFTYGolf is the only thing I do left-handed. As a kid, my parents bought me a baseball glove for my right hand, but I'd catch the ball, take it off and throw it back right-handed. —With E. Michael Johnson\n\nPhotographs by Ivory Serra\nDRIVERSPECS: Titleist TS2, 9.5˚, 45.25 inches, Accra 455 M4 shaft, D-4 swingweight\n\nI recently switched to the new TS2 from my 917D2. I've always fought too much spin off the tee, and this helps with that.\nFAIRWAY WOODSSPECS: Titleist TS2, 13.5˚, Fujikura Speeder 661 Evolution 2.0; Titleist TS2, 18˚, Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution 2.0; Titleist 818H1, 21˚, Fujikura Pro 2.0\n\nI recently changed my fairway woods as well to Titleist's new TS2 model. I keep my 3-wood on the D-4 hosel setting, which adds loft but keeps the lie angle standard. My 5-wood stays on the C-4 hosel setting, which adds loft while flattening the lie angle slightly. That really helps on second shots into the par 5s. \nIRONSSPECS: Titleist 718 CB (3-iron; 5- through 9-irons), True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts, Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60 round plus one wrap \n\nMy irons are a quarter of an inch shorter than standard. I don't carry a 4-iron. My 3-iron is bent a little weak to get the height I want, but the length of it keeps the yardage gapping right where I need it.\nWEDGESSPECS: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46˚, 50˚, 54˚); Titleist Vokey Tour prototype (59˚), True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts\n\nThe 46- and 54-degree each have 10 degrees of bounce, but I have only 4 degrees of bounce on my 59-degree wedge. That allows me to play from a number of different lies around the green, especially from tight turf.\nPUTTERSPECS: TaylorMade Spider OS CB, 34 inches, 2˚ loft\n\nI've always preferred a putter with a lower loft. Most have 3 or 4 degrees of loft, but I have only 2 degrees on this putter. This allows me to get the ball rolling without it hopping. I've always liked a face-balanced mallet. It helps the head stay square through the stroke.\nON TRACKI love to deer hunt, so these black lines on my Titleist Pro V1 resemble deer tracks. I switched to this ball last year after teaming with Johnson Wagner at the Zurich event. We played his Pro V1 in alternate-shot, and I stuck with it after that.\nA PAIR OF ACESThis headcover was given to me in honor of being a Georgia Bulldog and because I made two holes-in-one during the final round of the 2015 Barclays. After my first, my caddie said, "Well, they come in bunches." He was right. \nCONVENIENT MARKWhy do I use a washer to mark my ball? For starters, you can always find one by going to the hardware store. They're also small and different from what everyone else uses, plus I don't mind if I lose one.