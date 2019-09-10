19 Pictures That Prove Arnold Palmer Was The Ultimate Stud\nPalmer poses with Miss Golf 1959, Andrea Little, after the third round of the 1959 Masters.\n\n(Editor's Note: This article was first published in 2014.) \nPalmer paired up with countless models to produce ads.\nWinnie Palmer gets a kiss after her husband wins the 1960 Masters.\nPalmer hangs poolside in this ad for terry cloth.\nAlways popular with the young female fans, Palmer signs autographs at the 1961 Masters.\nMany of Palmer's ads were for his own clothing line.\nThe Palmers celebrate at the presentation ceremony of the 1962 Masters.\nThe Palmer cardigan is still a classic fashion statement.\nPalmer did not just stick to casual wear.\nThe Palmers pose at the 1958 Masters.\nPalmer models with yet another woman on his arm.\nPalmer leans on a red Cadillac in his green jacket during the 1973 Masters Tournament.\nTwo icons of style, Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer, smoke as they wait to play their tee shots on the second hole during the 1966 Masters.\nPalmer shows off his fitness and style.\nWinnie and Arnie at Augusta in 1980.\nAnnika Sorenstam gets a hug from Palmer at the 3M Players Championship in 2013.\nPalmer has some pointers for supermodel Kate Upton in Golf Digest's December 2013 issue.\nPalmer poses with supermodel Kate Upton for Golf Digest's December 2013 cover.\nThe pair met through a mutual friend at Palmer's management company, IMG.