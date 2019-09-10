I&#39;ve seen a lot of changes during my time in golf, and one is that the teaching of the game has gotten complicated. If you do a handful of things correctly--like take the club away without breaking your wrists and keep your head still throughout the swing--you can play pretty well without too much thought. When I was 4 years old my dad took my hands and set them on a club and said, &quot;Now don&#39;t you ever change that.&quot; And basically I haven&#39;t. With all the ways there are now to analyze the swing, you can make the game very difficult--and not much fun. Here I give you my favorite tips from my old books and articles. I believe they&#39;re as true today as the day I first used them. -- Arnold Palmer (Editor&#39;s Note: This article was originally published in 2009)
From the archive

Try Arnold Palmer's Timeless Tips

25 All-Time Favorites That Still Do The Trick
By