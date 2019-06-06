Trending
Meet The Mess

Mets manager Mickey Callaway reaches new low, asks radio host if star player should participate in Home Run Derby

By
2 hours ago
Mickey Callaway
Jim McIsaac

Year two for Mickey Callaway as manager of the New York Mets has gone just about as you'd expect. His two stud pitchers have grossly underperformed, the high-profile players acquired by new GM Brodie Van Wagenen have flat-out stunk and Yoenis Cespedes, who the franchise signed to a four-year, $110,000,000 million contract in 2017 only for him to promptly suffer injuries to both his heels that required surgery, re-injured himself while screwing around on his own ranch rather than rehabbing last month. So yeah, it's been a typical Mets-ian few months for Mickey.

RELATED: Mets fan calls into morning radio show to give Chase Utley a piece of her mind, is still very mad at him

On top of all that, Callaway has fudged up some major decisions on the field and often times made himself look foolish with the media. It's not that he has a bad relationship with them, it's that he's optimistic to a fault. When the team stinks, New York fans expect their managers and coaches to say they stink, to give them a kick in the rear end, etc. Callaway does not live by this philosophy, something Mets fans are beginning to no longer tolerate.

On Wednesday afternoon Callaway may have reached a new low with the fanbase during his weekly interview with Mike Francesa, aka New Yawk's Numbah One aka the guy who should have stayed in retirement (exhibit A, B and C here). Callaway, who was the one being interviewed, flipped that sh-t on Mike and asked him for his opinion on Mets rising star Pete Alonso participating in the Home Run Derby. You cannot make it up:

Being the egomaniac he is, Francesa was not taken aback, rather answering the question honestly and rambling on as only he can, which Callaway followed up by agreeing with him. Much like Mets fans who watched that, I feel like I'm taking crazy pills.

RELATED: Jacob deGrom wins Cy Young, Mets still somehow get ROASTED by guy making the announcement

What's worse, other than the fact the manager of the Mets was asking a radio host if his player should be in the Derby, is that Callaway gave credence to Francesa's belief that he influences decisions made by the higher ups of the city's sports franchises. Francesa will tell you that he got Mike Piazza in a Mets uniform, that New York Giants owner John Mara and New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman listen to the show religiously and that his epic rants have gotten people fired. The crazy thing is, he's right! Just ask Ben McAdoo and John Idzik, who Francesa unleashed his fury on when he was at his wit's end, only for both to be relieved of their duties soon after. They don't call him Numbah One for nothing.

And now, he's got the Mets manager in the palm of his hand. Let's see how Mets fans are taking it:

Only the Mets indeed. The funny thing is, if any other manager in any other city asked this question to any other radio host, Francesa would torch them. But because it's his opinion that's being asked for, in his mind it's a completely valid question. Kings stay kings.

RELATED: Newman throws out first pitch at Mets-Dodgers game, Mets choke away five-run lead

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Boston Strong

Julian Edelman shows up to practice in Bruins jersey, sparks mass projectile vomit pandemic

a minute ago
Meet The Mess

Mets manager Mickey Callaway reaches new low, asks radio host if star player should in Home...

2 hours ago
2019 Canadian Open

To the surprise of no one, the Swedes dominate Canadian Open hockey net challenge

3 hours ago
Ayeee O

Suave Steve Kerr turns innocent sideline interview into steamy double entendre

4 hours ago
2019 Canadian Open

What PGA Tour pros would look like if they played in the NHL instead

a day ago
History, At Pebble Beach!

Phil Mickelson makes hole-in-one in Jim Nantz's backyard at Pebble Beach, drops the mic/club...

a day ago
Boo Hoo

Poor old Yankees get hosed by worst ball call in recent MLB history

June 5, 2019
GTFO

No one has ever wanted a free baseball less than this Chicago Cubs fan

June 5, 2019
Smell Ya Later

Microsoft's new XBOX body wash is the most powerful pheromone on earth

June 5, 2019
The Grind

Tour pros reenact Seinfeld, Tiger Woods twists the knife on his ex (coach), and the longest...

June 4, 2019
The Chirp Gawd

Sean Avery's NSFW Instagram stories have not disappointed during the Stanley Cup Finals

June 4, 2019
F-Bombs Away

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler tells batter to "sit the f—k down," is our new favorite athlete

June 4, 2019
Phenoms

Watch this kid somehow replicate Matthew Wolff's swing ... in front of Matthew Wolff

June 4, 2019
Money Talks

Jeopardy!'s James Holzhauer made more on the show than these PGA Tour pros have all year

June 4, 2019
Team Bonding

Golden Tate praises Eli Manning, then daggers the QB about taking money off him on the golf...

June 4, 2019
The Drake Curse

Even Jeopardy! firebrand James Holzhauer is dragging Drake now

June 3, 2019
Spoilertown, USA

An apparently MASSIVE Jeopardy! spoiler has leaked, plunging America into darkness

June 3, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The book is out on Serena Williams: She's too slow

June 3, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: Patrick Cantlay shows how penal Peb…
The LoopMets manager Mickey Callaway reaches new low, asks …
The LoopTo the surprise of no one, the Swedes dominate Cana…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection