Mets fan calls into morning radio show to give Chase Utley a piece of her mind, is still very mad at him

Less than four years ago, the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers squared off in one of the more heated MLB Playoff series in recent memory. Following a Game 1 victory in L.A. by the Mets, the Dodgers bounced back in Game 2, winning 5-2 to tie up the series 1-1. Rather than talk about a stellar performance from then Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke that set up a pivotal Game 3 back in Queens, all of the discussion revolved around a controversial play in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Mets fans certainly don't want or need a recap, but for those who don't recall, former Phillies legend and Mets-killer Chase Utley, who had been traded to the Dogers that August, was inserted into the game to pinch hit for Greinke. With the Dodgers trailing 2-1, Utley singled, setting up a situation where L.A. had runners on first and third with just one out. The next batter, Howie Kendrick, lined one up the middle that was fielded by New York second baseman Daniel Murphy, who looked to turn a double play with shortstop Ruben Tejada. Utley put an end to that with one of the dirtier slides in baseball history:

As dirty as the slide was (Tejada was carted off the field and later diagnosed with a fractured fibula, causing him to miss the rest of the postseason), at the time it was legal, and Mets fans don't want to ever hear this, but it was also a great play by Utley. It scored a run to tie the game 2-2 and kept the rally alive, and the Dodgers tacked on three more runs that inning and won 5-2. Yes, it was "dirty," but to say Utley intended to nearly break the guy's leg is an unfair accusation.

The Mets went on to win the series 3-2, eventually making it all the way to the World Series before falling to the Kansas City Royals. But even though they made it that far, the Mets faithful has taken the "never forgive, never forget" approach with Utley, who wreaked havoc on them his entire career in two different jerseys. As a passionate sports fan that despises rival players who kill my teams, I can't blame them for hating Utley forever.

One Mets fan hates him so much that she took action on Wednesday morning, when Utley joined WFAN's "Boomer and Gio" show for an interview but then began taking calls from all of his haters. Anyone who listens to N.Y. Sports radio knows this was a bold move by Utley to sit there and allow angry New Yorkers to unleash on him, but as you'll see in the video below, Utley could give a damn. You have to respect that, but you also have to respect Cali from Connecticut, who might dive at Utley's knees herself if she ever sees him in person:

You've got to love Cali buttering him up with "Well, Mr. Utley" and then begrudgingly listing the very few (two total) reasons she has any respect left for him. Then, it was SCORCHED earth. Let's see if Chase and his absolutely wild grey hair was concerned:

All-time power move. You keep hating Cali, I'll sip my coffee. Thanks for the call.

Hats off to Cali. According to her, she was the only one that had the gall to actually go after him this morning:

Nothing but respect. If you've got hate in your heart let it out!