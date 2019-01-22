Trending
Numbah One

New York radio legend Mike Francesa thought Todd Gurley's fake referee jersey swap picture was real, leading to social media GOLD

By
an hour ago

Following what many are dubbing the worst call in NFL history in the NFC Championship game, L.A. Rams running back Todd Gurley posted a questionable picture to his Instagram account. In the last few years, the "jersey swap" has become a huge thing among fellow players, a sign of respect after bashing each other's brains in on the battle field. It's a great photo opportunity, and it's always ripe for a boat load of "these players are all to lovey dovey together" takes.

RELATED: Mike Francesa said Jeremy Shockey, who caught a go-ahead touchdown in a Super Bowl, never came close to a Super Bowl ring

But Gurley didn't swap jerseys with any member of the New Orleans Saints. I doubt even if he wanted to that any Saints player would have been in the mood to do so. Instead, with the help of some photoshop work, Gurley posted a photo of him swapping his jersey with head referee Bill Vinovich, essentially thanking he and his crew for completely blowing the game and putting the Rams in the Super Bowl:

Immediately after he posted it, the general reaction was "did he really just post that?" Surely, he would delete it, but as you can see, it's still on his Instagram account. Prior to opening up his radio show on Monday, New York radio legend Mike Francesa must have been shown the picture, and he apparently has never heard of Photoshop. That or he is the most gullible person on the planet. Listen closely to this clip that was a part of Francesa's opening monologue:

For those who have followed Francesa's last few years on radio, this is hardly surprising. Despite the fact he has two young sons, and producers who I hope didn't also think the Gurley picture was real, Francesa still managed to embarrass himself by thinking an NFL player swapped jerseys with a referee after they blew a call in one of the biggest games of the season. New Yawk's Numbah 1 gets things woefully wrong daily, but this is a different level of wrong. He soon found out this was all a farce, or "a fawce" as he would say:

Thank god, indeed. As you might imagine, social media was not kind, as many of Francesa's haters relish moments like this. But let's not focus on the hate, but rather the A+ content Francesa's gaffe produced from many of his loyal fans:

I can't stand that the only form of comedy anymore is people superimposing heads on movie or television characters, but when they do it with Francesa it is never not funny. These are the facts.

RELATED: Grown man cries on phone while saying goodbye to New York radio legend Mike Francesa

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Numbah One

New York radio legend Mike Francesa thought Todd Gurley's fake referee jersey swap picture was...

an hour ago
Nostradamus

Who was the MVP of Championship Sunday? Tony Romo, obviously

January 21, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Roger Federer has won his last grand slam

January 21, 2019
The Most Annoying Sound In The World

People are extremely mad about the Saints fan who is blowing a whistle at the NFC Championship...

January 20, 2019
Are you feeling lucky?

Watch Jerry Kelly make the most preposterous eagle of his 2019 season (if not potentially his...

January 19, 2019
Celebrity Golfers

Larry Fitzgerald makes hole-in-one playing with Barack Obama, seems ready to defend Pebble...

January 18, 2019
MVP ?

If these are considered Patrick Mahomes' "worst" games, he's even better than we thought

January 18, 2019
Viral Videos

The European Tour's "Content Committee" video is the funniest thing you'll see today

January 18, 2019
Gotta Carb Up

Charles Barkley takes hilarious shot at the vegan crowd while discussing his all-world diet

January 18, 2019
Clowns

LaVar Ball is now charging media outlets $3,500(!) to video LaMelo Ball's high school games

January 18, 2019
Fails

Michael Beasley does the most Michael Beasley thing ever by wearing wrong shorts to game

January 18, 2019
Gambling

You can get astronomical odds betting on no one scoring a touchdown in Rams vs. Saints

January 18, 2019
Cuffing SZN

Everybody freak out, Danielle Kang and Maverick McNealy are a thing now

January 18, 2019
News & Tours

The golfer who shot 93-105 at a Web.com event bought a Golf Channel commercial to promote his...

January 17, 2019
Rallying The Troops

This Andrew Luck pump-up speech on the sideline is about as Andrew Luck as it gets

January 17, 2019
Off the Grid

The 14 weirdest, wildest lies in golf history

January 17, 2019
Celebrity Golfers

John Smoltz can make things levitate on the golf course (Kidding! This is his actual, legal...

January 17, 2019
RIP Ersan

Ersan Ilyasova might have to call it a career after getting viciously posterized by some guy...

January 17, 2019
Related
The Loop"The Michael Kay Show" host loses his damn mind ove…
The LoopGrown man cries on phone while saying goodbye to Ne…
The LoopJohn Smoltz once played 73 top-100 golf courses dur…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection