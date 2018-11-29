Trending
Trainwrecks

Mike Francesa said Jeremy Shockey, who caught a go-ahead touchdown in a Super Bowl, never came close to a Super Bowl ring

By
5 hours ago
DraftKings Kickoff Bash 2018
Sean Zanni(Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for DraftKings)

There is retiring on the job, and then there is Mike Francesa, who is spending retirement on the job. Francesa and facts were never simpatico even in his heyday, but the New York radio host has gone from skirting the truth to giving it a coldblooded middle finger in his return to radio.

Evidenced this week when Francesa, in a rant against Odell Beckham Jr., tried to condemn the mercurial wideout by comparing him to the four-time Pro Bowler Shockey.

“(OBJ) long ago turned into a Shockey. And Shockey got away with it because it was early in his career, early in Eli’s (Manning’s) career, he couldn’t put the hammer down. But what happened is Shockey left, and they won two Super Bowls. Shockey never saw anything close to a Super Bowl.”

This low blow failed to carry much weight considering, you know, Shockey won two Super Bowl rings.

To be fair, Shockey was on the sidelines for the Giants' 2007 championship run with injury. However, Francesa conveniently forgot that Shockey played for the New Orleans Saints after leaving the G-Men, grabbing the go-ahead score for the Who Dats in Super Bowl XLIV.

At this point it's unclear if Francesa is purposefully putting his head up his butt strictly to generate #content and promotion, or if he's genuinely this bad. Either way it's entertaining, which is something that can't be said for 99.9 percent of sports radio.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Team Game

Maple Leafs equipment manager assists on huge goal, deserves pay raise

an hour ago
Bowl SZN

QUIZ: Can you tell these fake college football bowl games from their real-life counterparts?

an hour ago
Big Cat's Best Shots

The best shot from every year of Tiger Woods' professional career

2 hours ago
Well Played

Atlanta Hawks announcers switch to golf commentator mode to mock quiet crowd in Charlotte

3 hours ago
Trainwrecks

Mike Francesa said Jeremy Shockey, who caught a go-ahead touchdown in a Super Bowl, never came...

5 hours ago
Arms for Days

This incredible Anthony Davis photo perfectly sums up his freakish wingspan

6 hours ago
Tour Life

Former Ryder Cupper holes fantastic flop shot — in his backyard

a day ago
Fails

Man pleads guilty to dumb baby gender reveal that caused massive wildfire, $8 million in...

a day ago
Local Legends

Watch NYC's Tiger Hood follow Tiger Woods by making a "hole-in-one" of his own

November 28, 2018
Way Off

This is it, this is the worst answer in Jeopardy! history

November 28, 2018
Well Played

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has perfect response to chirping Lakers, Warriors, and...

November 28, 2018
Superfans

This dog dressing up as Tiger Woods for "The Match" will brighten up your day

November 28, 2018
Weekend at Bernie's

Irish soccer team fakes player's death to get out of game because forfeiting is boring

November 28, 2018
Hand-Eye Coordination

Matt Duchene smashes screamer out of mid-air, might have second career as trick-shot artiste

November 28, 2018
Viral Videos

The best dunker in the world might be this middle school. . . science teacher?

November 27, 2018
Bad Beats

Fan lets loose excruciating "NOOO!" as Hawaii basketball fails to cover on missed layup

November 27, 2018
The Grind

Phil Mickelson's $9 million haul, Jordan Spieth's competing wedding, and the legend of Ho-sung...

November 27, 2018
Nope!

If you want to NEVER go hang gliding, definitely watch this video of a guy somehow avoiding on...

November 27, 2018
Related
The LoopFamous duos that couldn't stand each other - Golf D…
The LoopSam Darnold gets "Rudy" slow clap, instantly qualif…
The LoopJohn Elway to compete in Colorado senior event - Go…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection