Trending
Helloooo Newman

Newman throws out first pitch at Mets-Dodgers game, Mets choke away five-run lead

By
5 hours ago
MLB: MAY 29 Mets at Dodgers
Icon Sportswire

The New York Mets—lovable, laughable losers and the team of Jerry Seinfeld—had a tough one on Wednesday night. Leading the Dodgers 8-3 in the 7th inning, the Mets' pen coughed up a big ol' matzo ball, giving up six unanswered runs to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Jeurys Familia, who has been a basket case in the setup man roll this season, gave up back-to-back homers to Corey Seager and Joc Pederson in the 8th before Alex Verdugo walked it off with a sac fly in the bottom of the ninth against would-be sandman Edwin Diaz. When the dust settled and the Gatorade coolers had been emptied, however, there was only one man to blame:

Newman.

RELATED: UMA Health is offering Mets fans free therapy

The infamous sitcom nemesis was in attendance to throw out the first pitch for the Dodgers' Seinfeld Night, leading many Mets fans (read: this one) to believe he was in fact the architect of their team's craptacular collapse. Newman has had a fraught relationship with the Metropolitans since the events of June 14th, 1987, and there's little reason to believe he wasn't nefariously puppeteering Wednesday's night's debacle from his shadowy luxury box lair.

Seriously, does this look like an innocent man to you?

The Mets are now 27-28 and struggling to keep their heads above water in a cannibalistic NL East. With their very own Seinfeld Night on the horizon, however, perhaps they can right the ship before All-Star Game. Jerry always did find a way to break even, come hell, high water, or Newman.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Superstitions

LPGA pro hopes eating Subway every day at this week's U.S. Women's Open will be her lucky...

2 hours ago
Hot Takes

Broadcaster, upset that Derek Dietrich is having fun bashing dingers, says Dietrich's dead be...

2 hours ago
When You Gotta Go...

Carl Gunnarsson asks coach for "one more chance" at urinal before scoring Stanley Cup Final...

2 hours ago
Helloooo Newman

Newman throws out first pitch at Mets-Dodgers game, Mets choke away five-run lead

5 hours ago
Gambling

Here are 15 Drake-related NBA Finals prop bets you can actually make

a day ago
Boyz of Summer

Shirtless Tom Brady asks #SB2K crew for swing advice, is already in full summer mode

May 29, 2019
Random Daggers

Jeopardy legends James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings exchange savage Twitter barbs

May 29, 2019
Viral Videos

Tiger Woods juuuust missed hole-in-one while playing Memorial pro-am with Peyton Manning

May 29, 2019
Rich Guy Stuff

Odell Beckham Jr. immortalizes "The Catch" with Rolls-Royce hood ornament

May 29, 2019
Fails

This is it, this is the worst first pitch in Major League Baseball history

May 29, 2019
Bow chicka wow wow

Pat Shurmur keeps Giants' offseason rolling with Hall-of-Fame Freudian slip

May 28, 2019
Tiger Woods Foundation

Man bids $75,000 at Tiger Jam to caddie for Tiger Woods in a pro-am

May 28, 2019
Huzzah!

Harvard baseball has most Harvard reaction to making first College World Series in 14 years

May 28, 2019
The Grind

The Tiger Woods comeback you missed, Jena Sims' unwavering support for Brooks Koepka, and Na's...

May 28, 2019
If You Come At The King...

14-year-old with cojones of steel challenges LeBron James to a three-point contest

May 28, 2019
Iconic pieces

Jack Nicklaus' iconic Rolex watch is being auctioned off, and you won't believe how much money...

May 28, 2019
La La Land

The Lakers GM bragged about hooking up Kobe Bryant with a movie star who was already dead, to...

May 28, 2019
Cannons

Watch Cody Bellinger make one of the throws of the year, gives "Jordan shrug" afterwards like...

May 28, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursBryson DeChambeau sounds off on slow-play stigma af…
Golf News & ToursStanford's Andrea Lee finishes essay for school, pr…
The LoopLPGA pro hopes eating Subway every day at this week…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection