Get those magic loogies ready, New York Mets to host 'Seinfeld Night' on July 5th

While the New York Yankees may be the unofficial team of Seinfeld the show, the Mets—lovable, unpolished losers with a knack for the darkly comedic—embody the true Seinfeld spirit. Thus with the show approaching its 30th anniversary this summer, the Metropolitans have announced a very special Seinfeld Night on July 5th. Here's hoping Kramer doesn't somehow ruin it...

According to the Mets' official press release, Jerry Seinfeld and SNY Mets color man Keith Hernandez—who you may remember from season three's two-episode arc "The Boyfriend," hilariously culminating in the reconstruction of the "magic loogie"—will finally be reunited for a so-called "Day About Nothing." The first 25,000 fans through the Flushing turnstiles will receive Seinfeld bobbleheads, while Larry "Soup Nazi" Thomas will be on hand to greet fans on the concourse...provided there's no PDA in his line, of course. The Mets also encourage fans to get their binge on before July, because attendees will have the opportunity to take part in Seinfeld trivia, hosted by Jerry himself.

RELATED: Seinfeld's 10 greatest sports moments

If Seinfeld Night seems vaguely familiar to you, that's because the Brooklyn Cyclones—one of the Mets' single-A affiliates—have been hosting their own for years, turning their Coney Island home into apartment 5E on annual basis for the better part of a decade. When all is said and done, that may be the better way to experience Seinfeld's more absurdist side, but the baseball is sure to be a bit better up in Queens, with Bryce Harper and the Phillies playing the role of Newman come the festive festivus weekend.

