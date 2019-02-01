New California sports bar Costanza's will always have one TV playing 'Seinfeld' on loop

Seinfeld and sports have always been inextricably, inexplicably connected. We've written about it extensively if you're into such things, but from Keith Hernandez to THE DEVILSSSSS , the show about nothing has always fixated on one of modern life's biggest somethings—sports and, more specifically, fandom. Now, a new Sacramento sports bar dubbed Costanza's is about to return the favor, dedicating one of their TVs to streaming Seinfeld on loop. . .forever.

Set to open on Super Bowl Sunday, Costanza's is your usual sports bar fare—there's a platoon of flatscreens, a self-serve beer wall, and something called "smoked meat food options" until 3 a.m.—but when a group of friends came together to give decades-old Sacramento watering hole Distillery an update, they decided to give it a little extra magic loogie. Just check out owner "Mo' Dranks", who has been passing out drink tokens all over town in advance of Costanza's Super Bowl bris, if you don't believe us. Needless to say, this dude has the Kavorka cooking.

In addition to perpetual Seinfeld marathons, Constanza's will also host karaoke nights, eating competitions, and perhaps even New York Marathon viewing parties. No word yet on the bar's pretzel supply, but given what those do to the ol' palate, something tells us Costanza's will be fully stocked. Now, if you'll excuse us, we have to go ask our second cousin for their ex's Hulu password. We feel a binge watch coming on...

