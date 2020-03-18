How any golfer can build a home gym for less than $300

During this time of self-quarantine because of COVID-19 , working out isn't just a great way to help stay healthy, it’s the perfect combatant to cabin fever. Though gyms are closing, you can still get a lot done. We've selected nine fitness items you can order now to build your own home gym—all for less than $300. When golf courses re-open , your body will thank you.

RELATED: The Best Fitness Equipment for Golfers

* All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kettlebell 12 lbs, $20.50

Kettlebells are a versatile strength-building tool that you can use for core and full-body workouts.

BUY NOW

RELATED: 3 great kettlebell moves for golf

Jump rope, $8

You might be getting flashbacks to middle-school gym class right now, but your P.E. teacher was onto something. Jump rope is great cardio, and you'll find coordination benefits for golf, too.

BUY NOW

Gold's Gym Vinyl Dumbbell Set, 40 lbs, $25

Though you're probably used to having a full rack of weights to work with at the gym, this set includes 40 lbs of plates that can handle all of your curl, press and squat needs.

BUY NOW

Speed Stik, $99

Every golfer's home gym needs a golf-specific tool. Taking swings with the Speed Stik will help you build swing speed.

Superflex Bands, 40 and 80 inch, $11-$31

Get both of these bands and you'll be surprised by the variety of workouts you can do, while building lean muscle and increasing your flexibility.

RELATED: Can you play golf amid coronavirus concerns? With proper precautions, yes

Gaiam Yoga Mat, $28

Yoga mats are great for, well, yoga. But they also make perfect surfaces for core sessions.

BUY NOW

Body Fitness Bar, $48.50

It's like the bar at the gym, but it's made of rubber so it won't damage the floor of your home.

BUY NOW

TriggerPoint Core Foam roller, $18

After working out, your body will be happy to see this foam roller. Roll out to help with soreness and tight muscles.

BUY NOW

RELATED: Give your muscles a break with these recovery rollers

Golf Digest fitness editor Ron Kaspriske contributed to this breakdown.

RELATED: 5 lingering pro golf questions in the wake of the coronavirus

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS