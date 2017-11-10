Black Friday 2017: The best golf deals we know about so far

It's never too early to start planning for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—even the most seasoned shoppers need a well-researched strategy heading into the busiest shopping days of the season. According to CNN, a record 154 million people participated in Black Friday sales in 2016, and this year most of that action is expected to happen online. What does this mean for you? More deals over a longer period of time, especially in the digital space.

We've scoured our sources and the internet to find sales that span from socks and henleys to weekenders and chunky sweaters. Here's a roundup of all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we know about so far (be sure to check back for updates along the way).

Alala : An athleisure brand that all the women golfers in your life will love. The company has set up a a buy more, save more model: from November 22 thru November 26, take 30 percent off orders site-wide, 40 percent off orders more than $250, and 50 percent off orders over $500. And during Cyber Week, Alala is offering 30 percent off site-wide, plus a $20 clearance bin.

Banana Republic : Beginning on November 22, you can expect a 50 percent discount on your entire purchase.

Bombas : Because can anyone ever have too many socks? That's a rhetorical question. From November 24 thru November 27, most packs of these athletic, stylish socks will go on a significant sale.

Cole Haan : Starting on November 19, Cole Haan will take 30 percent off most of its inventory and 50 percent off select styles. And on Cyber Monday, that deal will include an extra 10 percent off on top of the Black Friday discount.

Daniel Hechter Paris : From November 12 through November 29, select seasonal Daniel Hechter styles sold at Macy's will be 25 percent cheaper.

Devereux : This up-and-coming clothing company, which specializes in menswear and golf apparel, is offering a 30 percent discount site-wide from November 20 thru November 23, and a 40 percent discount site-wide on Black Friday.

Linksoul : This So-Cal company is offering a 30 percent discount on full-price apparel from November 24 thru November 27.

Mizzen+Main : A menswear apparel company that has infused elements from athletic clothing into dressy apparel. From November 20 thru November 27, Mizzen+Main will offer two promotions: buy two dress shirts for $200; and buy one dress shirt and one chino for $200.

Noli Yoga : Enjoy 30 percent everything you buy across the site on November 24 with by entering the code "BLACKFRIDAY" at checkout.

Pinterest Designed for everything from yoga to spin, Noli Yoga's trendy "Mila" leggings ($85) work as well off the course as they would on the course.](https://www.noliyoga.com/collections/yoga-pants/products/mila-legging-black)

Nordstrom : From Thanksgiving thru Cyber Monday, enjoy an extra 20 percent off all sale items sold at Nordstrom.

Tommy John : A company that specializes in underwear but now offers everything from boxer briefs to joggers. From Black Friday thru Cyber Monday, Tommy John is offering a 20 percent discount sitewide on orders $100 or more.