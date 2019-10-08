Trending
Gronk TV

Rob Gronkowski is now a Fox football analyst, what could possibly go wrong?

By
4 hours ago
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 - Roaming Show
Matt Winkelmeyer/KCASports2019SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Rob Gronkowski gets slimed during Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/KCASports2019/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Seven months after Rob Gronkowski's retirement, three months after everyone stopped assuming he would be back by training camp, and a few weeks after tearfully recalling how football had ruined his life while hawking CBD supplements, the inevitable has finally come to pass: Rob Gronkowski will be joining Fox as a full-time football analyst beginning on Thursday with, you guessed it, Giants vs. Patriots. While the Bristol braintrust surely flirted with keeping Gronk in New England alongside former Pats like Teddy Bruschi, Damien Woody, and Rob Ninkovich, Gronk's brash, body-shotz personality seems like a natural fit on Fox, where he'll be spending his golden years shouting across a desk at Skip Bayless's reanimated cadaver.

But while it seems like a good idea on paper, adding a live wire like Gronk to a football lineup that already features Aikman dousing fools in gasoline from the booth while Terry Bradshaw and Jimmie Johnson shout "HUH? SAY THAT INTO MY GOOD EAR!" in the studio, could be the spark that set's Fox's house of football cards ablaze. So if you're wondering what could possibly go wrong with this match made in football heaven, well, just use your imagination.

Gronk piledrives Bradshaw in WWE promo, Bradshaw out for season

Gronk uses Jimmie Johnson's toupee as frisbee for impromptu game of ultimate on the quad

Gronk says "booty juice" (O/U 5.5 times this season)

Gronk rips off suit to reveal Patriots uniform, runs down sideline screaming "put me in coach!"

Gronk bests Colin Cowherd in battle of wits

RELATED: Troy Aikman absolutely bodies Doug Gottlieb for terrible Andrew Luck take

Gronk revives Booger Mobile while high on Tide Pods, runs down Erin Andrews

Gronk paralyzed in Bills Mafia pregame segment

Loading

View on Instagram

Gronk raps

Gronk talks politics

Gronk becomes Jason Witten

Not matter what happens, though—no matter if Gronk brings a chimpanzee hopped up on Monster Energy to the set or plays Natty Light Hard Seltzer pong with "Post Mahomes" while espousing the great and powerful truths of Scientology—one this is certain: Gronk will be must-see TV.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
HandshakeGate

Richard Sherman said Baker Mayfield didn't shake is hand. The lie detector determined that was...

3 hours ago
Memory Lane

PGA Tour caddie shares adorable letter—and poem—he wrote to Fred Couples as a kid

3 hours ago
Gronk TV

Rob Gronkowski is now a Fox football analyst, what could possibly go wrong?

4 hours ago
The Grind

Kevin Na’s epic walk-in putt, a Tiger Woods and Jimmy Fallon treasure hunt, and the PGA Tour's...

4 hours ago
Karma's a Female Dog

Nick Bosa plants flag in Baker Mayfield's corpse

6 hours ago
Lost In Space

Freddie Kitchens sounds like a guy who has absolutely no idea what he is doing

7 hours ago
Humble Pie

Tampa Bay Rays jack three homers off Zack Greinke, who makes $9 million more than their entire...

October 7, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: SMU rides again

October 7, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: Cincinnati's social media manager wins the...

October 7, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Astros-Yankees is the perfect baseball series

October 7, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Dak Prescott is still going to get PAID, and that's just...

October 7, 2019
Potty Mouth

The camera man who captured this hilarious chirp from Montreal Canadien Max Domi deserves a...

October 6, 2019
SC Top 10

Devils center Blake Coleman scores goal of the year, possibly the decade, maybe even the...

October 5, 2019
Rahm Rage

This Jon Rahm stare down would get him suspended at least one year from the Korean Tour

October 4, 2019
Weird Golf News

Florida man beats mechanic with golf club for fixing car too slow, because Florida man

October 4, 2019
Cool Story, Troy

Troy Aikman continues year of the roast by crapping on Cooper Kupp's dad on live television

October 4, 2019
Twitter Heroes

PGA Tour's Twitter King absolutely destroys Twitter troll after bad round

October 4, 2019
Legends Never Die

Chipper Jones (Yep, that Chipper Jones) made the play of Game 1 between the Braves and...

October 4, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursRich Beem, 49 and now a Sky Sports broadcaster, mak…
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson explains why he hit driver out of th…
The LoopRichard Sherman said Baker Mayfield didn't shake is…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection