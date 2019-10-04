Trending
Cool Story, Troy

Troy Aikman continues year of the roast by crapping on Cooper Kupp's dad on live television

By
October 4, 2019

Troy Aikman is absolutely feeling himself in 2019. Don't believe us? Back in August, he took sports radio personality Doug Gottlieb (of credit card fraud fame) to the woodshed for his awful take on Andrew Luck's retirement, which he immediately tried to write off as "sarcasm." If you don't recall, here's what Gottlieb tweeted:

Everybody and their mother had a quote tweet, but nobody bodied Dougie quite like Aikman did:

What made this particularly great, other than the endless "BODY BAG" comments and pop culture GIFs in the replies, was that Aikman and Gottlieb both work for FOX. They're coworkers! And Aikman openly dumped on him. What a world.

A month later, Aikman was back at it, responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Kansas City Twitter account that randomly compared Patrick Mahomes to Aikman:

Once again, from the clouds, Aikman ripped the top of the salt shaker and started pouring it on:

Jeez Troy, take it easy! What did Mahomes do to you?

On Thursday night, Aikman's roasting tour continued. While he was calling the epic TNF game between the Seattle Seahawks and L.A. Rams, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp flashed on the screen. Aikman took this opportunity to eviscerate Kupp's dad Craig, who was once his backup for, as Troy put it, "two cups of coffee." If the pun was intended, Aikman is more savage than we thought:

Real classy of Troy to bury the guy six feet under and then add "miss you my man, hope you're doing well!" Well, you killed him Troy, so I don't think he's doing so hot.

Unlike his roast of Gottlieb and the Mahomes tweet, people were not thrilled with Aikman's random dagger of poor Craig Kupp:

Hey, you live by the roast and you die by the roast. All we know is Aikman has been feeling real saucy this year, and we hope it continues because it is tremendous content. He must secretly know that Tony Romo is going to take his seat beside Joe Buck next year, so he's not going down without a fight.

RELATED: PGA Tour's Twitter King absolutely destroys Twitter troll after bad round

MORE FROM THE LOOP
SC Top 10

Devils center Blake Coleman scores goal of the year, possibly the decade, maybe even the...

7 hours ago
Rahm Rage

This Jon Rahm stare down would get him suspended at least one year from the Korean Tour

October 4, 2019
Weird Golf News

Florida man beats mechanic with golf club for fixing car too slow, because Florida man

October 4, 2019
Cool Story, Troy

Troy Aikman continues year of the roast by crapping on Cooper Kupp's dad on live television

October 4, 2019
Twitter Heroes

PGA Tour's Twitter King absolutely destroys Twitter troll after bad round

October 4, 2019
Legends Never Die

Chipper Jones (Yep, that Chipper Jones) made the play of Game 1 between the Braves and...

October 4, 2019
POW, right in the kisser

Milan Lucic wasted absolutely no time beating somebody's face in, remains the NHL's last real...

October 4, 2019
Hot Starts

Rangers player takes digger during player introductions, kicks off season in style

October 4, 2019
STATS

Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett combined for NFL's "most improbable" completion, because say...

October 4, 2019
Great, Just Great

Buy your holiday scotch now, because it's about to get A LOT more expensive

October 3, 2019
Barry

This footage of Barry Sanders throwing down in 1991 proves he's humanity's all-time GOAT

October 3, 2019
Worthy Causes

Where can we buy one of these "Free Bio Kim" hats that Kevin Na's caddie is wearing at the...

October 3, 2019
Cheat Codes

Patrick Mahomes explains why he looked back at ref before big run, remains NFL's most good...

October 3, 2019
Worlds Colliding

Cardi B explains why she plans to name her next album "Tiger Woods" (Seriously, this is...

October 3, 2019
Rub Some Dirt On It

Senators defenseman miraculously stops potential Auston Matthews hat trick, gets face full of...

October 3, 2019
Kids These Days

16-year-old Barcelona star Ansu Fati misses Champions League clash due to growing pains

October 2, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Are we...

October 2, 2019
Johnny Being Johnny

Kevin Na's walk-in putts have nothing on Johnny Miller's amazingly badass no-look "walk-away"...

October 2, 2019
Related
The LoopDevils center Blake Coleman scores goal of the year…
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson's slicing shot from a gravel lie is …
Golf News & ToursCome for the 14-club challenge between the two Ryde…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection