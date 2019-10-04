PGA Tour's Twitter King absolutely destroys Twitter troll after bad round

Current Golf Digest cover boy Max Homa is one of the best golfers in the world. But he had already established himself as the game's King of Twitter (Well, at least part of its royal family along with Phil Mickelson and Eddie Pepperell ) before picking up his first PGA Tour at the Wells Fargo Championship in May. And you know what they say about coming after kings on Twitter: You best not miss.

RANKING: Introducing the "Content Kings" of the PGA Tour

But a brave foolish follower decided to take a crack at Homa for letting his fantasy team down with a rough start to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on Thursday. It did not go well for the guy. Here's his tweet with Homa's reply:

Burn! Absolutely perfect.

It wasn't long before the poor guy was getting slammed left and right, including from fellow tour pros:

OK, everyone calm down. The guy made a silly tweet. He's not dead and it looks like he's seen the error of his ways:

Rooting for the Dodgers is a good way to get on Homa's good side. While the 28-year-old tour pro wasn't happy with his opening 76 he must have loved seeing L.A. blank the Nationals 6-0 in Game 1 of the NLDS. He's probably just as happy that with an early tee time on Friday he'll be done in plenty of time to watch Game 2.

Of course, Homa isn't alone when it comes to taking down Twitter trolls, but he's about as good as they come. So while his PGA Tour season my not be off to the strongest of starts, it's good to see his social media game is already in mid-season form.

