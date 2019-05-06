Trending
Max Homa is one of the funniest tour pro on Twitter—and here are his funniest tweets

By
44 minutes ago
Max Homa
Sam Greenwood

Prior to Sunday, Max Homa was best known in the golf world for his presence on Twitter, a fact he was well aware of—and proud of. “I probably have a fairly large fan base compared to what I deserve for my golf,” Homa told Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle in February. If you're one of Homa's 30,400 followers, you know "self-owns" like this are a common occurrence for the 2013 NCAA individual champion.

But on Sunday at Quail Hollow, Homa went from "that golfer on Twitter" to PGA Tour winner, something not even he could have imagined when he missed 15 of 17 cuts on tour in 2017. Homa kept plugging away, his hard work paying off in the form of a 15-under total at the Wells Fargo Championship, which earned him two years of playing privileges on tour, a spot in the PGA Championship in two weeks at Bethpage Black, an invite to next year's Players Championship and Masters, where he'll be making his debut, and much more.

As fans of Homa's Twitter, we can only hope his triumph in Charlotte doesn't make him go big time on us. Knowing him, the 28-year-old from Valencia, Calif., won't change a lick, which is what has made him so popular on the social-media app. Below are some of his best tweets, from the most self-deprecating to the most philosophical (sort of).

RELATED: The clubs Max Homa used to win the Wells Fargo Championship

He's self-deprecating

He remembers all his mom's lessons

He gives great relationship advice

He's very observant of his surroundings

He follows golf too

He's philosophical

Just kidding

He does have plenty of great random thoughts though

And now, he's a PGA Tour winner

RELATED: Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship

