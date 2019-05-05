Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship

Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship could potentially be a big day for an unproven tour pro looking for a first win (see Max Homa and Joel Dahmen). Or a veteran trying to find his game again (Jason Dufner, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez). Or a high-profile golfer trying to build some momentum ahead of the year's second major, the PGA Championship (Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia). Regardless, the golfer who comes out on top at Quail Hollow Club will be rewarded not just with a hard-earned victory and the usual spoils that come with a PGA Tour title, but a lucrative payday as well. The Wells Fargo purse is an impressive $7.9 million with the winner grabbing $1.422 million in prize money for his efforts.

Here's how much prize money every golfer who made the cut earned this week at Quail Hollow. At day's end, will fill this in with the names of all the players to let you know who walked off with what.

Win: $1,422,000

2: $853,200

3: $537,200

4: $379,200

5: $316,000

6: $284,400

7: $264,650

8: $244,900

9: $229,100

10: $213,300

11: $197,500

12: $181,700

13: $165,900

14: $150,100

15: $142,200

16: $134,300

17: $126,400

18: $118,500

19: $110,600

20: $102,700

21: $94,800

22: $88,480

23: $82,160

24: $75,840

25: $69,520

26: $63,200

27: $60,830

28: $58,460

29: $56,090

30: $53,720

31: $51,350

32: $48,980

33: $46,610

34: $44,635

35: $42,660

36: $40,685

37: $38,710

38: $37,130

39: $35,550

40: $33,970

41: $32,390

42: $30,810

43: $29,230

44: $27,650

45: $26,070

46: $24,490

47: $22,910

48: $21,646

49: $20,540

50: $19,908

51: $19,434

52: $18,960

53: $18,644

54: $18,328

55: $18,170

56: $18,010

57: $17,854

58: $17,696

59: $17,538

60: $17,380

61: $17,222

62: $17,064

63: $16,906

64: $16,748

65: $16,590

66: $16,432

67: $16,274

68: $16,116

69: $15,958

70: $15,800

71: $15,642 72: $15,484

73: $15,326

