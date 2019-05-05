Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship

Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship could potentially be a big day for an unproven tour pro looking for a first win (see Max Homa and Joel Dahmen). Or a veteran trying to find his game again (Jason Dufner, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez). Or a high-profile golfer trying to build some momentum ahead of the year's second major, the PGA Championship (Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia). Regardless, the golfer who comes out on top at Quail Hollow Club will be rewarded not just with a hard-earned victory and the usual spoils that come with a PGA Tour title, but a lucrative payday as well. The Wells Fargo purse is an impressive $7.9 million with the winner grabbing $1.422 million in prize money for his efforts.
Here's how much prize money every golfer who made the cut earned this week at Quail Hollow. At day's end, will fill this in with the names of all the players to let you know who walked off with what.
Win: $1,422,000
2: $853,200
3: $537,200
4: $379,200
5: $316,000
6: $284,400
7: $264,650
8: $244,900
9: $229,100
10: $213,300
11: $197,500
12: $181,700
13: $165,900
14: $150,100
15: $142,200
16: $134,300
17: $126,400
18: $118,500
19: $110,600
20: $102,700
21: $94,800
22: $88,480
23: $82,160
24: $75,840
25: $69,520
26: $63,200
27: $60,830
28: $58,460
29: $56,090
30: $53,720
31: $51,350
32: $48,980
33: $46,610
34: $44,635
35: $42,660
36: $40,685
37: $38,710
38: $37,130
39: $35,550
40: $33,970
41: $32,390
42: $30,810
43: $29,230
44: $27,650
45: $26,070
46: $24,490
47: $22,910
48: $21,646
49: $20,540
50: $19,908
51: $19,434
52: $18,960
53: $18,644
54: $18,328
55: $18,170
56: $18,010
57: $17,854
58: $17,696
59: $17,538
60: $17,380
61: $17,222
62: $17,064
63: $16,906
64: $16,748
65: $16,590
66: $16,432
67: $16,274
68: $16,116
69: $15,958
70: $15,800
71: $15,642
72: $15,484
73: $15,326
