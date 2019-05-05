The clubs Max Homa used to win the Wells Fargo Championship

Max Homa was asked after his third round about the difficulty of Quail Hollow Club and said, “Pars are pretty good and you’ve just got to sprinkle a couple birdies in.”

On Sunday Homa made 12 pars and “sprinkled in” five birdies to shoot a final-round 68 to win his first PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship by three strokes over Joel Dahmen.

When commenting about his game, Homa noted that he had played well in various aspects of his game during the season, but this week, “It’s all finally clicking. I’ve had some great weeks in certain areas of my game, I just haven’t had an overall good performance.”

That overall performance came this week. Homa ranked 18th in strokes gained/off the tee; 12th in strokes gained/approach the green and first in strokes gained/putting. Oh, and he went three-for-three in sand saves and ranked second in scrambling, too, likely the result of an early-week chipping lesson from Josh Gregory, who led Augusta State to two national championships as coach.

Golf Digest spoke with Homa earlier in the week at Quail Hollow about his equipment and Homa noted he had switched to Titleist’s new TS4 driver at the Valero Texas Open.

“I was playing the TS3 and loved it, but this spun less and the head is a little smaller,” Homa said. “But the numbers really stood out. A lot of drivers have very low spin but I have a hard time hitting them. This one dropped just a bit, nothing crazy so I was able to hit a cut, which I like to do, that doesn’t spin up too much in the air. I also can play a little chippy driver that gets out there because it rolls so much.”

For his irons, Homa uses the company’s 718 MB muscleback blades. “I used to do the combo set thing with a 4-, 5-, 6-iron in a cavity-back model and the rest blades,” said Homa. “But I’ve always liked the look of blades. I tend to hit it quite high and tend to spin it quite a bit, so the long irons still get up in the air but I feel like I can flight my short irons better. I also like that Titleist doesn’t change them too much generation to generation, which makes the transition into the newest model pretty easy.”

Which is kind of how he made his first PGA Tour win look . . . pretty easy.

What Max Homa had in the bag at the Wells Fargo Championship

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Titleist TS4 (Mitsubishi Tensei CK 70 TX), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS3, 15 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist 818H2, 19 degrees

Irons (4-9): Titleist 718 MB; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM7

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 54, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist T5W